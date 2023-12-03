The Sweet Public Gesture Steve Harvey Made To Honor His Wife Marjorie

At the 2023 TheGrio Awards, Steve Harvey snagged the Television Icon Award, a nod to his decades-long career in media. The star-studded night also celebrated the likes of Mariah Carey, Eddie Murphy, and Denzel Washington for their contributions to entertainment. When the "Family Feud" host took the stage, he turned the spotlight on his wife of 16 years, Marjorie Harvey.

"That woman right there has been down with me like four flat tires," Steve said in a clip, as the camera caught Marjorie beaming with pride in the audience. "85% of what y'all up here talking to me about happened after I married that girl right there." Expressing admiration for Marjorie's faithfulness and loyalty, Steve wrapped up his speech by passing the award to her, sealing the moment with a heartfelt: "I love you, Marjorie Harvey. I appreciate you riding with me."

Beyond the glamour of award ceremonies, Steve has made a serious commitment to his third wife. He and Marjorie tied the knot in 2007, and Steve embraced his role as a stepfather by adopting her children Morgan, Jason, and Lori Harvey. Despite pushback from his four children from previous marriages, Steve let them know that their approval wasn't a necessity. "I said, 'Look, you don't like it? Deal with it. I don't need y'all's permission,'" he recalled to People in 2016. Now a blended family, Steve is a devoted father to all seven of his kids, with an extra dose of protectiveness over his youngest daughter, Lori Harvey.