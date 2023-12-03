Where Are Danielle Staub's Daughters Jillian And Christine Today?

Danielle Staub is best known for her role as the villain in the early seasons of "The Real Housewives of New Jersey." As one of the original cast members, fans saw Staub clash with her fellow castmates, Jacqueline Laurita, Teresa Giudice, and Caroline Manzo. These conflicts were a central focus of the show, especially when an explosive expose titled "Cop Without a Badge" landed in the cast's hands. The book accused Staub of being involved in criminal activity, which contributed to her dramatic storyline until Staub's exit after Season 2 wrapped. Though she did come back periodically throughout the years as a friend of the show, Staub never returned full-time. Aside from the messiness, Staub's daughters Jillian and Christine Staub were a source of peace for the embattled reality star.

She welcomed her daughters during her 14-year marriage to their father, Tom Staub. The girls were teens who periodically appeared on the show alongside their mom, with Christine aspiring to be a model. However, after receiving such negative attention from the series, Staub's daughters became more private. These days, they are adults who choose to have their Instagram accounts secured, though their doting mom keeps fans updated on their busy lives, which have turned out great off-camera.