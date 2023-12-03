Where Are Danielle Staub's Daughters Jillian And Christine Today?
Danielle Staub is best known for her role as the villain in the early seasons of "The Real Housewives of New Jersey." As one of the original cast members, fans saw Staub clash with her fellow castmates, Jacqueline Laurita, Teresa Giudice, and Caroline Manzo. These conflicts were a central focus of the show, especially when an explosive expose titled "Cop Without a Badge" landed in the cast's hands. The book accused Staub of being involved in criminal activity, which contributed to her dramatic storyline until Staub's exit after Season 2 wrapped. Though she did come back periodically throughout the years as a friend of the show, Staub never returned full-time. Aside from the messiness, Staub's daughters Jillian and Christine Staub were a source of peace for the embattled reality star.
She welcomed her daughters during her 14-year marriage to their father, Tom Staub. The girls were teens who periodically appeared on the show alongside their mom, with Christine aspiring to be a model. However, after receiving such negative attention from the series, Staub's daughters became more private. These days, they are adults who choose to have their Instagram accounts secured, though their doting mom keeps fans updated on their busy lives, which have turned out great off-camera.
Christine Staub is engaged to be married
Christine Staub is the oldest of Danielle Staub's two children. Born in 1994, she was a teen during her time on "Real Housewives of New Jersey." She was once signed to IMG Models, though it's unclear where her fashion career stands today. Christine seems to be opting for a reasonable everyday life, having graduated from Seton Hall University in 2016 before holding various roles with Genoa Telepsychiatry before becoming Palo Alto Mind Body's Director of People & Integration, per her LinkedIn profile. Aside from her professional career, Christine is preparing to walk down the aisle.
In a September 2023 Instagram video, Danielle was seen alongside her soon-to-be son-in-law, Brian, inside a jewelry store as they shopped for engagement rings. In the clip, Christine is seen with a gorgeous ring on her finger. "With great Joy I am so happy to share (one of) my daughter is engaged to an incredible man and human!" the excited mom wrote in the caption. Though it's unknown how long the couple has been dating, they clearly have the "RHONJ" alum's approval.
Jillian Staub is a self-taught baker
The younger of Danielle Staub's children, Jillian Staub, was born in 1998 and had big dreams at an early age. During the first two seasons of "Real Housewives of New Jersey," she famously wanted to become a musician and even recorded a single titled "We Are Sisters." However, it appears her interests shifted. In August 2020, Jillian graduated from Monmouth University with a degree in education. While it's unknown how she manages her professional career, Jillian has developed a new love for baking.
Despite her personal social media imprints being under lock and key, she does run an open Instagram called @bakedwithsweetness. On this profile, which sports over 15,000 followers, Jillian frequently shares her impressive cakes, cookies, and pastry creations. In the bio, Jillian wrote, "Certified teacher & Home baker," adding that she is self-taught and doesn't use dairy in her goods. It seems Jillian is taking this venture seriously, having hosted a New Jersey pop-up shop in August 2023 that featured several of her treats. As with her sister, Jillian seems to enjoy her time away from TV screens. Even when their mother gives glimpses into their lives, the Staub sisters seem content with the sense of normalcy that comes outside of the spotlight.