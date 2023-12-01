Travis Kelce Felt Bad After This Awkward Moment With Taylor Swift's Dad Went Viral

When Travis Kelce showed up to Taylor Swift's "The Eras Tour" stop in Argentina, fans already knew they were in for a treat, but we weren't prepared for just how much the night had to offer. There were plenty of videos of Kelce vibing to Swift's songs and looking totally smitten with her. Meanwhile, the pop star couldn't keep her eyes off Kelce and even pointed to him as she sang some of her most romantic songs, "Lover." Then, Swift got to the show's closer, "Karma," and changed a lyric to incorporate the Kansas City Chiefs player.

To make a fairytale night absolutely perfect, the singer-songwriter ran into Kelce's arms and gave him a big kiss after the show. Fans captured the sweet moment from several angles, and it had everyone saying the same thing about her ex, Joe Alwyn: He would never indulge in such blatant PDA, and everyone was glad that Swift seemingly had a more openly supportive partner as a result. While the night was a big one for Swifties, it was equally eventful for Kelce because he was trying to make a good impression on his lady's dad, Scott Swift.

The night before the concert, Kelce and Scott joined Taylor for dinner, where the restaurant cheered them on (Scott momentarily joined in, too). On the night of the show, Kelce spent his time in the VIP tent with Scott and the duo appeared to have really hit it off. They chatted throughout the night and even shared a few laughs. Although it was obvious that Kelce had completely won Taylor's dad over, the tight end made a grave error and later publicly apologized for it.