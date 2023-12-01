Travis Kelce Felt Bad After This Awkward Moment With Taylor Swift's Dad Went Viral
When Travis Kelce showed up to Taylor Swift's "The Eras Tour" stop in Argentina, fans already knew they were in for a treat, but we weren't prepared for just how much the night had to offer. There were plenty of videos of Kelce vibing to Swift's songs and looking totally smitten with her. Meanwhile, the pop star couldn't keep her eyes off Kelce and even pointed to him as she sang some of her most romantic songs, "Lover." Then, Swift got to the show's closer, "Karma," and changed a lyric to incorporate the Kansas City Chiefs player.
To make a fairytale night absolutely perfect, the singer-songwriter ran into Kelce's arms and gave him a big kiss after the show. Fans captured the sweet moment from several angles, and it had everyone saying the same thing about her ex, Joe Alwyn: He would never indulge in such blatant PDA, and everyone was glad that Swift seemingly had a more openly supportive partner as a result. While the night was a big one for Swifties, it was equally eventful for Kelce because he was trying to make a good impression on his lady's dad, Scott Swift.
The night before the concert, Kelce and Scott joined Taylor for dinner, where the restaurant cheered them on (Scott momentarily joined in, too). On the night of the show, Kelce spent his time in the VIP tent with Scott and the duo appeared to have really hit it off. They chatted throughout the night and even shared a few laughs. Although it was obvious that Kelce had completely won Taylor's dad over, the tight end made a grave error and later publicly apologized for it.
Travis Kelce missed Scott Swift's high-five
After Taylor Swift changed the lyrics of "Karma" to "Karma is the guy on the Chiefs coming straight home to me," she shocked everyone, including Travis Kelce and her dad, Scott Swift. However, Scott recovered much faster and attempted to high-five Travis, but the pro-athlete was far too distracted to return the gesture and left him hanging. During an episode of his and brother Jason Kelce's podcast, "New Heights," he said: "Yeah [...] Mr. Swift, I apologize, big guy. Ah man, I missed that," adding, "I never miss a high-five, too [...] [I'm a] big high-five guy. It's the most electric thing you can do at an event. So, sorry Mr. Swift."
Like any good brother, Jason couldn't let Travis get away with it without pulling his leg a little. He pointed out that it was a shame Travis missed Scott's high-five while he was wearing a Kansas City Chiefs lanyard. Then, Travis revealed that the lanyard was his idea and he brought it up during their dinner. Travis also confirmed that he bonded with Scott over their mutual love of football.
Jason was pleasantly surprised to learn that Scott played as a Linebacker and a Center, the same position he occupies. Travis also acknowledged that although he had his suspicions that Taylor was up to something, the lyric change still floored him. While Travis has bonded with Taylor's dad, the "Lover" singer has enjoyed several adorable moments with the Kelces' mom, Donna Kelce.
Swift has already impressed her beau's parents
When Taylor Swift attended her first Kansas City Chiefs game, in September 2023, she sat by Donna Kelce's side throughout the night. Like Travis Kelce and Scott Swift at "The Eras Tour," Donna and Taylor chatted amiably during the game. The duo also shared a sweet moment when Donna said something to Taylor which made the "Blank Space" singer's jaw drop before she burst out laughing. Even when Taylor went to another game with her closest friends, she made sure to greet Donna and give her a big hug.
In a Wall Street Journal interview, for a profile of Travis, Donna subtly gushed about his romance with Taylor: "I can tell you this. He's happier than I've seen him in a long time [...] God bless him, he shot for the stars!" When the "Taylor Swift: The Eras Tour" movie hit theaters, Donna went to see it and later told People she had a great time watching Taylor do what she does best. Donna was especially impressed by how the "Style" singer made the concert feel so personal.
The world-conquering star has also clearly made a good impression on Travis' father, Ed Kelce, who admitted to People that he was pleasantly surprised by how down-to-earth she was. He recalled that during the Chiefs game, people often left their food trays and bottles lying around in the suite, and Taylor helped put some of it away. This simple gesture thoroughly impressed him because Ed couldn't believe that a mega-star like her could still hold such great values.