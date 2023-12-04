Why Harry And Meghan Are Always So Vague About Their Upcoming Projects

Meghan Markle, the Duchess of Sussex attended Variety Magazine's Power of Women gala on November 16, 2023. The Los Angeles event featured some of the most renowned women in Hollywood, including Dua Lipa, Janet Yang, Margot Robbie, and Emily Blunt.

Dressed in a Proenza Schouler one-shoulder dress, Meghan chatted with Variety's Angelique Jackson about her upcoming projects. When asked about the inspiration behind them, Meghan provided few details, saying, "I can't wait until we can announce them, but I'm just really proud of what we're creating." Although Prince Harry was absent, Meghan assured Jackson that he was as enthusiastic about their upcoming plans as she was.

It was pretty clear that the Duchess of Sussex was intentionally light on the details, giving enough to demand attention while piquing curiosity. While some might speculate that there was nothing more to her choice of words, a Mirror exclusive from digital PR and social agency 10 Yetis explains that it was indeed a calculated move.