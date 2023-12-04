Why Harry And Meghan Are Always So Vague About Their Upcoming Projects
Meghan Markle, the Duchess of Sussex attended Variety Magazine's Power of Women gala on November 16, 2023. The Los Angeles event featured some of the most renowned women in Hollywood, including Dua Lipa, Janet Yang, Margot Robbie, and Emily Blunt.
Dressed in a Proenza Schouler one-shoulder dress, Meghan chatted with Variety's Angelique Jackson about her upcoming projects. When asked about the inspiration behind them, Meghan provided few details, saying, "I can't wait until we can announce them, but I'm just really proud of what we're creating." Although Prince Harry was absent, Meghan assured Jackson that he was as enthusiastic about their upcoming plans as she was.
It was pretty clear that the Duchess of Sussex was intentionally light on the details, giving enough to demand attention while piquing curiosity. While some might speculate that there was nothing more to her choice of words, a Mirror exclusive from digital PR and social agency 10 Yetis explains that it was indeed a calculated move.
Meghan teases her return to the entertainment world to create buzz
In April 2023, Meghan Markle signed with a splashy PR team ahead of King Charles' coronation. Now, Andy Barr, the CEO and co-founder of 10 Yetis PR agency, has revealed the strategy Meghan's new PR team is likely employing. According to the U.K. tabloid The Mirror, Barr shared that the Duke and Duchess are intentionally vague about their upcoming projects for two key reasons. First, their ambiguity helps protect their good causes and events from being lost in the bad press that often surrounds their names, as they "can't do a lot right" in the eyes of the U.K. press. Second, it's a "typical celeb move" to create some excitement through unexpected appearances.
Barr further observed that Meghan and Harry have chosen to limit the information they share with the public. "They're trying to create mystery and hype by letting us know they have projects in the pipeline, but not giving away any more details. All we can do is sit back and wait for the news to break that they've popped up somewhere else." So far, Harry and Meghan's new PR strategy seems effective, as Google Trends reports that "Meghan Markle" receives an average of 1 to 10 million monthly searches from just the United States and the United Kingdom.
What could Harry and Meghan be planning behind the scenes?
At the Power of Women gala, one of Meghan's key hints was that their projects would evoke a reaction in viewers and foster a "sense of community." She added that Prince Harry was fully engaged: "My husband is loving it, too. It's really fun." Based on Meghan's remarks, the Sussexes could be pursuing several projects. On August 7, 2023, author Carley Fortune confirmed rumors that Archewell Productions, co-founded by Meghan and Harry, had teamed up with Netflix to acquire the movie rights to her book, "Meet Me at the Lake." Consequently, the Sussexes are possibly excited about announcing a publication date, mainly because Harry and Meghan's new Netflix adaptation of the book is eerily similar to their real-life experiences.
Furthermore, there's speculation that Meghan might return to her role on "Suits." Initially, Gene Klein, the executive producer of "Suits," told TV Line that while he wasn't aware of any ongoing discussions, he was "expecting a call at some point." Then, in October 2023, Variety confirmed that a new "Suits" series was in development. Given that Meghan's departure from the show was due to her royal commitments, her recent freedom means that fan-favorite Rachel Zane could return to our screens.