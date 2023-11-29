Naomie Olindo's Stunning Transformation Is Causing A Stir

If you're a fan of the reality TV show "Southern Charm," you know who Naomie Olindo is. She first joined the show during its season 3 run when she started dating one of its cast members, Craig Conover, in 2015. She soon became a fan favorite — even after her relationship with Conover ended, she remained on the show. Sadly, Olindo didn't return for the show's ninth season, but that does not mean fans suddenly lost interest in her life. In fact, it might be safe to say that they're more invested than ever.

Olindo underwent a stunning transformation during her time on "Southern Charm," and unlike some other reality TV stars out there, she hasn't been shy about admitting that she's had some work done to look the way she does. In fact, she's spoken openly about her plastic surgery. Olindo is an advocate for doing what makes you feel good and not feeling bad about it, and during an interview with Decider, she made it clear that she supports people doing what they want to feel their best. "Isn't the goal of everybody to be happy with themselves and be comfortable in their own skin? ... You'd think people would be happy, but instead, everyone had their own opinions," she said. But Olindo doesn't let other people's judgment get under her skin. "I didn't do it for them, I did it for me, so I feel really good about it," she said.