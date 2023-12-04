How Big Of An Age Gap Do Robert Pattinson And Suki Waterhouse Have?

"Batman" actor Robert Pattinson and "Daisy and the Six" star and musician Suki Waterhouse announced they were expecting their first child in November 2023, marking a milestone in what some considered an unexpected romance. While the two celebrities have two distinctly separate career paths, an insider source told US Weekly that the pair had known each other through mutual friends long before news of their dating first surfaced in 2018.

Pattinson and Waterhouse were both in long-term relationships before meeting each other. The "Twilight" star dated singer FKA Twigs from 2014 to 2017, and Waterhouse had been dating "Rogue One" star Diego Luna off and on between 2015 and 2017. The two London natives hit it off when Pattinson was 32 and Waterhouse was 26, giving them a relatively small age gap of six years, especially compared to their other famous counterparts.

US Weekly's inside source said Pattinson and Waterhouse first bonded over their love of music and their easygoing, fun-loving attitudes (not to mention a shared home city). And indeed, their relationship has only gotten more swoon-worthy over the years.