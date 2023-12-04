How Big Of An Age Gap Do Robert Pattinson And Suki Waterhouse Have?
"Batman" actor Robert Pattinson and "Daisy and the Six" star and musician Suki Waterhouse announced they were expecting their first child in November 2023, marking a milestone in what some considered an unexpected romance. While the two celebrities have two distinctly separate career paths, an insider source told US Weekly that the pair had known each other through mutual friends long before news of their dating first surfaced in 2018.
Pattinson and Waterhouse were both in long-term relationships before meeting each other. The "Twilight" star dated singer FKA Twigs from 2014 to 2017, and Waterhouse had been dating "Rogue One" star Diego Luna off and on between 2015 and 2017. The two London natives hit it off when Pattinson was 32 and Waterhouse was 26, giving them a relatively small age gap of six years, especially compared to their other famous counterparts.
US Weekly's inside source said Pattinson and Waterhouse first bonded over their love of music and their easygoing, fun-loving attitudes (not to mention a shared home city). And indeed, their relationship has only gotten more swoon-worthy over the years.
Robert Pattinson is closer in age to Suki Waterhouse than her previous beaus
Notable age gaps in Hollywood relationships are certainly nothing new — not even in Suki Waterhouse's dating history. Waterhouse's most recent ex before Robert Pattinson, Diego Luna, was 16 years the singer's senior when they dated on and off for two years. A previous relationship with Bradley Cooper from 2013 to 2015 also raised quite a few eyebrows (and not just because Cooper was 17 years older than his newly-turned-20 girlfriend).
The Daily Mail published photos of Cooper and Waterhouse on the grass of a Parisian park reading Vladimir Nabokov's "Lolita" in 2013. The controversial novel centers around the perspective of a pedophile named Humbert Humbert, and the connection between the book's subject matter and the couple's stark age difference sparked even more concerns about the relationship. The couple eventually split in March 2015 due to Cooper wanting to start a family and Waterhouse wishing to focus on her career, per E! News.
On the other hand, Pattinson's dating history more closely resembles his age. His former partner, FKA Twigs, is two years younger than the "Harry Potter" actor. Before that, he dated Kristen Stewart, only four years his junior. And in the early 2000s, Pattinson dated his drama school classmate Nina Schubert, three years his senior.
Suki Waterhouse and Robert Pattinson are clearly admiring of one another
While on an episode of the "Driven Minds: A Type 7" podcast, Suki Waterhouse revealed that she and her boyfriend, Robert Pattinson, had officially moved in together after almost five years of dating. Waterhouse could not participate in the move as she was working, but she said Pattinson didn't seem perturbed by the influx of her belongings. "I'm very lucky because he is so accepting of the mess and the chaos. He never says anything about it," she revealed.
For his part, Pattinson has chosen not to talk about his romance with Waterhouse. "If you let people in, it devalues what love is," the actor told The Sunday Times in 2023 (via People). "If a stranger on the street asked you about your relationship, you'd think it extremely rude. If you put up a wall, it ends better. I can't understand how someone can walk down the street holding hands, and it's the same as when I do it, and a hundred people are taking your photo."
However, what the couple does have to say about each other bodes well for their relationship. Waterhouse was a bit more candid while speaking to The Sunday Times (via People), saying that she still gets butterflies from her famous beau. "I think he feels the same about me," she told the paper. "We've always got so much to say, and I find him hilarious."