How Mike Johnson Helped George Santos Through His Controversial Campaign Finance Scandal

Relatively unknown House Speaker Mike Johnson and arguably too-known New York Rep. George Santos might live on opposite ends of the political visibility spectrum, but that didn't stop Johnson from offering Santos some crucial career advice over the 2023 Thanksgiving holiday. The politicians' tête-à-tête came after the House Ethics Committee found Santos in violation of federal criminal laws over the misuse of campaign funds.

While at the Sarasota Bradenton International Airport on the Monday after Thanksgiving, Johnson told The Hill he had taken time over the holiday to speak with Santos. "I've spoken to Congressman Santos at some length," Johnson said, "and talked with him about his options. But we'll have to see," referring to whether the House will attempt to expel Santos from Congress for the third time.

Although Johnson's specific options weren't disclosed, Santos seems to think his options are limited. The controversial politician discussed the possibility of a third expulsion vote on X Spaces, saying: "I know I'm going to get expelled. I've done the math over and over, and it doesn't look really good" (via The Washington Post).