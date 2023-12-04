What Ultimately Led To Kelsea Ballerini And Morgan Evans' Divorce?

Six years after country stars Kelsea Ballerini and Morgan Evans shared their first kiss at a CMC Awards after-party, the last notes of their whirlwind romance faded into silence as they finalized their divorce in 2022. The split came as a shock to fans of the couple's outward devotion to each other and musical collaborations, but for Ballerini, it was unavoidable.

In an announcement posted to her Instagram story, Ballerini wrote, "This deeply difficult decision is the result of a journey of love, growth, and effort that ultimately has come to an end." Soon after, Evans added an online statement of his own, writing: "Kelsea and I are parting ways. I wish it were otherwise, but sadly, it is not" (via People).

While both singers kept the finer details of their breakup private, Ballerini revealed to CBS News that the breakup was "rough," adding, "It's not, like, volatile. It just didn't work." She said that she and Evans were both good people — just not good for each other.