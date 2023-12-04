Why Sister Wives' Janelle Was Initially Worried About Christine's Romance With David Woolley
Following Christine Brown's separation from TLC reality star Kody Brown, things changed rapidly for the mom of six. She officially ended her relationship with Kody in November 2021 and met David Woolley, the reality star's now-husband, less than a year later. Janelle Brown, Christine's sister wife, who also called it quits with Kody, was initially worried about Christine's romance with Woolley but ultimately saw how perfect they were for each other.
In the aftermath of their respective divorces, Christine and Janelle have continued to strengthen their close bond. In an interview with People, Christine shared that she immediately made it clear to Woolley that her commitment to Janelle was unwavering, warning him, "I have a lot of kids and I have a sister wife, and everywhere I go, Janelle has to come with me." Christine echoed the sentiment in an Instagram caption accompanying a photo of the trio on vacation.
The reality star confirmed simply, "She's my sister wife, always." The unusual trio seems to get along better than Janelle and Christine ever did with Kody, too. Woolley proposed to Christine in April 2023, and the happy couple tied the knot the following October. While it's clear why Janelle might've thought Christine was rushing into a new commitment, meeting Woolley helped her fully support her sister wife's whirlwind romance.
Janelle felt it was too risky for Christine to start a new romance
During a joint interview with Entertainment Tonight, Janelle Brown revealed that she found the rapid pace of Christine Brown's romance with David Woolley slightly worrying. Around the time Christine and Woolley started talking, Janelle expressed her concern, telling Christine, "No, no, this is not a good idea. This is too fast." However, Janelle's worries were put to rest as soon as she started hanging out with Woolley herself. "He's really cool. I third wheel with them a lot, and I really enjoy it," she joked.
In an August 2022 interview with People, when she was still single, Christine shared, "I want a partnership. I want a guy who actually loves me and wants to be with me intimately." Just two months later, she connected with Woolley through an online matchmaking service and knew they were meant for each other after their first in-person meeting. As the reality star told ET, "We just made sense."
However, according to Gwendlyn Brown, Christine's daughter, Janelle hadn't met Woolley when he proposed to Christine in April 2023, as she revealed in an Instagram Live, so it's no wonder she was apprehensive. Gwendlyn clarified that the filming schedule of "Sister Wives" prevented Janelle from meeting Woolley privately, saying, "When my mom's in town, the cameras are in town at the same time," (via ET).
How does Kody Brown feel about everything?
Following Janelle and Christine Brown's split from Kody Brown, the infamous polygamist was left dealing with their ongoing connection as well as Christine's new relationship. Kody isn't fond of the bond between his ex-wives and even partially blames Christine for Janelle leaving him. A source close to the Brown family informed The U.S. Sun that Kody believes "Janelle had no real reason to leave until Christine pointed it out to her." Additionally, in a Season 18 episode of "Sister Wives," Kody admitted to thinking Christine was responsible for his strained relationship with Janelle, saying, "Christine has so much influence over Janelle, I just think it's pathetic," (via People).
As for Christine's thriving love life, Kody had a similar perspective — he was the victim. Another insider shared with The U.S. Sun that Kody reckons Christine got involved with a new man as fast as possible just to spite him. "Kody believes it's just Christine wanting attention," the source shared. Despite obviously not being thrilled with Christine moving on, Kody made a point to wish her and David Woolley all the best for Valentine's Day 2023.
As Christine noted in an interview with Us Weekly, "He said, 'I'm just wishing you a happy Valentine's Day to you and David. It's wonderful that you found your soulmate.'" Although Kody has reportedly met Woolley, the controversial reality star did not attend his ex-wife's Utah wedding, proving once again that Kody and Christine have no plans to be friends after their split.