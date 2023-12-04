Why Sister Wives' Janelle Was Initially Worried About Christine's Romance With David Woolley

Following Christine Brown's separation from TLC reality star Kody Brown, things changed rapidly for the mom of six. She officially ended her relationship with Kody in November 2021 and met David Woolley, the reality star's now-husband, less than a year later. Janelle Brown, Christine's sister wife, who also called it quits with Kody, was initially worried about Christine's romance with Woolley but ultimately saw how perfect they were for each other.

In the aftermath of their respective divorces, Christine and Janelle have continued to strengthen their close bond. In an interview with People, Christine shared that she immediately made it clear to Woolley that her commitment to Janelle was unwavering, warning him, "I have a lot of kids and I have a sister wife, and everywhere I go, Janelle has to come with me." Christine echoed the sentiment in an Instagram caption accompanying a photo of the trio on vacation.

The reality star confirmed simply, "She's my sister wife, always." The unusual trio seems to get along better than Janelle and Christine ever did with Kody, too. Woolley proposed to Christine in April 2023, and the happy couple tied the knot the following October. While it's clear why Janelle might've thought Christine was rushing into a new commitment, meeting Woolley helped her fully support her sister wife's whirlwind romance.