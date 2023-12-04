Everything We Know About Jamie Foxx's Ex, Connie Kline

While he may be an outside-of-the-box personality, Jamie Foxx keeps his personal life notably private. After Jamie's severe medical scare that left fans, family, and other celebs terrified, the comedian has been mostly quiet. This privacy also extended to his two daughters, Corrine Foxx and Anelise Bishop. Jamie embraced fatherhood for the first time in 1994 when he welcomed Corrine with his ex, Connie Kline. Fifteen years later, he welcomed his second daughter, Anelise Bishop, with Kristin Grannis.

The "Ray" star keeps the identities of his daughters' mothers on the down low, most likely to preserve their privacy. While fans know a bit about Grannis, who was spotted on public outings with Jamie and their daughter, the details of Jamie's connection with Kline remain shrouded in mystery. According to reports from Distractify, Jamie and Kline shared a brief romance in 1993 while the comedian was still on the come-up.

Despite the discreet nature of their personal lives, reports suggest that Jamie and Kline have a good relationship to this day. Sources emphasized their good co-parenting relationship, saying, "He looks after her well. They get on together, and they have an agreement. It is a mutual thing, and they get on well," per the Daily Mail. Jamie also reportedly purchased Kline a 5,000-square-foot house a Black Mercedes. The paparazzi managed to get a rare glimpse of Kline in 2016, marking her first-ever appearance in the public eye. The photographs captured her running errands with her younger daughter in Simi Valley.