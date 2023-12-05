How Jennifer Aniston Hopes Friends Fans Will Honor Matthew Perry's Legacy

"Friends" actor Matthew Perry died on October 28, 2023. One of Perry's co-stars and real-life friends, Jennifer Aniston, took to her Instagram story the following month to ask people for donations to the Matthew Perry Foundation. She shared a post from the foundation's Instagram account and said, "For #GivingTuesday please join me and Matty's family in supporting his foundation — which is working to help those suffering with addiction" (via People). Aniston added the foundation's website link and continued, "He would have been grateful for the love."

Shortly after Perry's death, People shared that Perry had been working on starting a foundation for those struggling with addiction. On November 3, 2023, it was announced that the Matthew Perry Foundation had been formed in his honor by people who loved him. The announcement for the nonprofit said, "In the spirit of Matthew Perry's enduring commitment to helping others struggling with the disease of addiction, we embark on a journey to honor his legacy by establishing the Matthew Perry Foundation, guided by his own words and experiences, and driven by his passion for making a difference in as many lives as possible" (via Deadline).

Perry's family is also passionate about the endeavor and its mission to help people struggling with addiction. They told People, "The potential that the Matthew Perry Foundation has to help those suffering from this disease is something we are proud to bring to the world."

If you or anyone you know needs help with addiction issues, help is available. Visit the Substance Abuse and Mental Health Services Administration website or contact SAMHSA's National Helpline at 1-800-662-HELP (4357).