Tragic Details About Wynonna Judd's Life

The following article contains references to sexual abuse, disordered eating, addiction, and suicide.

Wynonna Judd is definitely one of the most famous country music singers of all time, thanks to a very impressive career that began over four decades ago in the early 1980s. That's when Judd rose to fame as one half of The Judds, the legendary musical duo she formed with her late mother, Naomi Judd, when she was just 18. The two would sing together at home with Wynonna playing the guitar. "I could sing in front of 10,000 people, as long as I had my guitar," Wynonna later told PBS, adding, "It was my purpose for anything and anybody."

The Judds went on to sell millions of records and win several Grammy Awards before they were eventually inducted into the Country Music Hall of Fame. Wynonna went solo when her mother retired, which only solidified her status as a country music icon. She even did some TV, including the 2020 Hallmark movie, "A Nashville Christmas Carol," as well as reality shows like "The Voice," where she served as a mentor in 2023.

With all that under her belt, it makes sense that she'd tell People in 2023 that she no longer feels that she has to prove herself. "I just want to enjoy myself and enjoy it with the fans because they're my family," she said. While Wynonna has clearly had a super successful career, her personal life, on the other hand, has unfortunately been full of trauma and tragedies.