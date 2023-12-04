Deacon Phillippe Lives A Lavish Life

Making it in Hollywood is no easy feat, but superstar actors Ryan Phillippe and Reese Witherspoon made it look easy. The two rose to fame throughout the '90s to become entertainment industry A-listers, amassing an impressive fortune thanks to big hits like "Cruel Intentions." Their marriage may have ended in 2006 after seven years together, but they got two big bonuses out of it: their kids, Deacon and Ava Phillippe. Both are impressive individuals, but we're here to talk about their youngest, Deacon, and his incredible life.

Not only is he the son of two famous (and filthy rich) individuals, but Deacon is beginning to carve out a charmed life for himself, too. He's been making money moves for some time now, releasing music, modeling for big brands, and becoming a bonafide star in his own right. It might scream nepotism to some, but there's no denying that the youngest Phillippe child puts in the work to see the rewards. So, is his life really as top tier as you might think?

The answer is a resounding yes. Deacon has the sort of life many only dream of. When he's not traveling the world, he's splashing the cash on his art and showing off his incredible apartment on TikTok. When you've got all of this luxury at your disposal, the world is your oyster.