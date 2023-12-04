Deacon Phillippe Lives A Lavish Life
Making it in Hollywood is no easy feat, but superstar actors Ryan Phillippe and Reese Witherspoon made it look easy. The two rose to fame throughout the '90s to become entertainment industry A-listers, amassing an impressive fortune thanks to big hits like "Cruel Intentions." Their marriage may have ended in 2006 after seven years together, but they got two big bonuses out of it: their kids, Deacon and Ava Phillippe. Both are impressive individuals, but we're here to talk about their youngest, Deacon, and his incredible life.
Not only is he the son of two famous (and filthy rich) individuals, but Deacon is beginning to carve out a charmed life for himself, too. He's been making money moves for some time now, releasing music, modeling for big brands, and becoming a bonafide star in his own right. It might scream nepotism to some, but there's no denying that the youngest Phillippe child puts in the work to see the rewards. So, is his life really as top tier as you might think?
The answer is a resounding yes. Deacon has the sort of life many only dream of. When he's not traveling the world, he's splashing the cash on his art and showing off his incredible apartment on TikTok. When you've got all of this luxury at your disposal, the world is your oyster.
Deacon Phillippe has access to multiple million-dollar properties
If there's one thing the rich and famous know how to do with their money, it's buy property. And when you've got millions in the bank, it's the smart thing to do (once you've finished buying all of the clothes and cars you want, of course). And, by association, children of A-listers get to enjoy the spoils of their parents' labor. Deacon Phillippe has access to some seriously impressive properties, which he will likely inherit one day to boot. Not only does his mom, Reese Witherspoon, own multiple homes, including an $18 million-dollar Nashville estate, but his dad, Ryan Phillippe, isn't exactly slumming it, either.
Ryan tends to fly a little more under the radar than his superstar ex, but he previously owned a $7 million-dollar home in Los Angeles, which he listed for sale in 2012. Where he lives now isn't widely known, but something tells us that his son is able to enjoy the lap of luxury when he comes to visit. In January 2023, the budding musician shared a snap to his Instagram page of himself spending time with his little brother on the balcony of a grand home, with the Hollywood sign clearly visible in the background.
A trip back home for most of us might mean getting some laundry cleaned and borrowing the car, but for the youngest Phillippe child it means living the high life in some of the most spectacular homes America has to offer.
He's an actual rock star
It's not unusual for kids with parents in the entertainment industry to want to follow in their parents' footsteps. We've seen it repeatedly, from Kaia Gerber to Lily-Rose Depp. They're practically born to be famous, but while some stick to what their parents do and go down the exact same route, others branch out into other areas of the industry. Deacon Phillippe's parents might be actors, but he's more interested in music. In fact, this passion has become a bonafide profession for Deacon, who is making money moves with his art already.
Though he's dabbled in music for a while now (he released a mixtape in 2022 via SoundCloud), he didn't drop his debut album until April 2023. In true Hollywood-icon fashion, he celebrated the drop of his record with a big party, with his parents, Ryan Phillippe and Reese Witherspoon, in attendance. It wasn't just a simple soiree, but a full-blown shindig at Melrose Place LA. The youngster also managed to get several big sponsors on board, including Mamitas, Tequila Avion, and Solisca Tequila.
Deacon also shared a touching Instagram post on the release day of "A New Earth" that explained just how monumental this milestone was for him. "All I can say is that it came from pure love, for what I do and for the people that listen," he wrote. The blossoming rock star has shared photos and videos from several other performances since.
Deacon Phillippe has visited some impressive places
Some people go their whole lives without leaving their home country, because, let's face it: Traveling can be incredibly expensive. When money is no object, though, it's a totally different story. Deacon Phillippe is always on the move, with his Instagram often adorned with snaps from gorgeous locations around the world. In June 2023, he posted a photo of himself hugging his little brother (Reese Witherspoon's child, Tennessee Toth, whom she shares with her second husband, Jim Toth) and smiling sweetly at the camera. Just a month prior, Phillippe was living his best life in Japan, sharing snaps of incredible views that most of us could only dream of.
Whether he's visiting these places for work or to spend precious time with the fam, it really doesn't matter. Phillippe lives a jet-set lifestyle that college students his age usually don't — but, then again, most his age aren't born to Hollywood royalty! As we've discussed, Phillippe is already hustling and carving out a career for himself, so it's not a stretch to assume that his music career takes him to different countries, too.
It might be a little while before we see him embark on a sold-out world tour, but it's definitely not off the table! If and when that does happen, he's already going to be an experienced traveler with all of the smarts and savviness that come with it.
His parents throw him sweet birthday celebrations
Birthdays are a big deal, especially when you're young. Kids of the rich and famous mark the occasion in many different ways, with some celebrity parents choosing to drop hundreds of thousands of dollars on parties for their kids. Reese Witherspoon and Ryan Phillippe appear to have kept their birthday gifts for their children under the radar over the years, but, in 2021, Ryan shared a photo to his Instagram of himself sitting alongside his son, Deacon Phillippe, and his ex-wife on the teenager's 18th birthday.
Although it looked like a relatively low-key birthday celebration, the young musician was all smiles as he sat between his parents. The multi-layered cake topped with birthday candles looked professionally made. The actor wrote alongside the post, "Happy 18th birthday to our gorgeous, smart, talented, and caring son. You are a true light in this world and are so loved by all who know you," before quipping to Witherspoon that they had done a good job raising their son.
It just goes to show that simple luxury is sometimes the best type, with the youngest Phillippe sibling looking like he had a grand old time spending time with his family and enjoying a (presumably large) slice of birthday cake. As for his birthday gift, well, we'll have to leave that to your imagination... but we bet it wasn't a Target gift card!
He has a lavish NYC apartment
Life for your average college student can be financially pretty difficult, with many struggling to make ends meet and needing to claim financial aid just to get by. Of course, Ryan Phillippe and Reese Witherspoon aren't about to let their son go without, which makes perfect sense. Fans got a taste of how Deacon Phillippe lives while studying music at NYU in November 2023 when content creator Caleb Simpson, famed for stopping people in the street and asking for an apartment tour, released an Instagram video featuring Deacon. The college student took the social media savant to his West Village, New York, pad, introduced him to his roommates, and showed him the best features of the sprawling apartment. Spoiler alert: It's better than any dorm.
The split-level pad features dark wood floors, a spiral staircase, a vinyl wall packed full of records, and several pieces of musical equipment, such as keyboards and a mixing deck. It's not quite as lavish as some fans expected it to be, though, with the bathroom noticeably smaller than you may think Deacon would be used to, given his status. One follower, @hollysmalls, commented, "It's kinda nice seeing a celebrity son in a somewhat normal apartment. Yes, it's nice, but it's not crazy extravagant or huge and he has roommates."
That said, it's still a beautiful place to spend your college years, but we really didn't expect anything less!
He moves in impressive social circles
Who would you hang out with if you were traveling in elite social circles? While there are plenty of names to choose from, it often depends on whom you're connected to. Deacon Phillippe's social circle is as interesting as you may think. He's been spotted hanging out with none other than Magnus Ferrell, the son of comedy icon and "Saturday Night Live" star Will Ferrell. The two dashing nepo babies were pictured at celebrity hangout Craig's in October 2023, but they have more than just their parents' status in common.
Ferrell is also a musician, having released the single "Drinks on Me" and has been working on music since 2022. That year, he even opened up for '70s hitmakers Psychedelic Furs, a noteworthy credential for someone so young. It's not hard to see why Phillippe and Ferrell are friends.
With Phillippe's mom, Reese Witherspoon, and Will Ferrell set to star in a movie together called "You're Cordially Invited," we may see this friendship grow even stronger. As for who else Phillippe hangs out with, we could expect to see him rubbing shoulders with virtually anyone considering his well-connected family. For now, we'll keep living for photos of these two next-gen stars together whenever we can get them!
Deacon Phillippe is getting an expensive education
Education is super important, as we all know — but it's also very expensive. Getting to go to college is a privilege not available to everyone. Of course, some colleges, like New York University, otherwise known as NYU, are more prestigious than others. Deacon Phillippe was lucky enough to get a spot thanks to his hard work in high school, but his tuition isn't cheap. According to the NYU website, a single year can set students back around $80,000, which is a whole lot of money. Financial aid can help, but let's face it: Phillippe's parents probably foot the bill.
Phillippe is currently studying music at the university, which has some pretty high-profile alumni. Philip Seymour Hoffman, Alec Baldwin, Kristen Bell, and even Lady Gaga all walked the hallowed halls of NYU and graduated with a degree, so Phillippe is certainly in good company.
Though, as mentioned, Phillippe lives in a beautiful shared apartment these days, it wasn't always so. The singer got a taste of dorm life when he first enrolled at NYU, even sharing some (since deleted) snaps of his room on his Instagram page in early 2023. According to the Daily Mail, Phillippe's room looked fairly typical, with an unmade bed, neon art, a basketball shirt, and general clutter typical of a college dorm room. It's good to see he got the dorm experience, even if it didn't last!
He gets to travel on luxury yachts
If there's one thing that high rollers seem to love, it's a super yacht. There are countless images of famous people relaxing on these multi-million-dollar vessels, from Leonardo DiCaprio to Princess Diana. These yachts are like floating hotels, giving passengers a taste of the finer things in life. He may be just a young gun, but Deacon Phillippe is no stranger to this boujee luxury. Back in December 2021, he posted a few pictures to his Instagram feed of himself standing in front of a Louis Vuitton-branded yacht, tagging Louis Vuitton creative director Virgil Abloh who had died just a couple of days prior to Phillippe's post.
The vessel was named the Grand Princess and features Louis Vuitton decals on the side. It boasts several floors and blackout windows, with Phillippe dressed to match. He wore a black- and-white ensemble, with his hair slicked back and wearing wayfarer-style sunglasses, which made him look every inch the dashing influencer. He also shared a close-up mirror selfie of his outfit in more detail, with a large double bed in the background on a raised plinth with an orange light. In short, this post just screams "filthy rich" — and we're here for it.
It wasn't Phillippe's first taste of lavish boat life, though, as Reese Witherspoon shared pics to her Instagram stories back in 2019 (via the Daily Mail) of herself and Phillippe jumping off a vessel into crystal blue waters.
He's a top model
We know he's an up-and-coming musician, but Deacon Phillippe will be a great Hollywood all-rounder. Not only is he an avid performer, but Phillippe can also work the camera thanks to his inherited good looks. He has worked with several brands and often shares collaborations on his Instagram profile. In September 2023, the rising star appeared on the cover of King Kong Magazine wearing not much else but a big fur coat. The publication shared a shot to their socials alongside a caption that read, "There's a hint of danger in our shoot of actor, singer, songwriter Deacon Phillippe." In other images from the same project, Phillippe can be seen staring the camera down while wearing a maroon-colored Marc Jacobs blazer and black pants, looking every inch the famous upstart.
In more recent months, Phillippe shared some pictures of a session he had for Odd Magazine, where he got to wear clothes by Celine and pose in a car. If that wasn't enough, he has also been known to attend fashion industry events, such as the Louis Vuitton event we previously mentioned, and Georgio Armani parties (pictured above.)
There's no denying that Phillippe is as photogenic as his famous parents, so it makes sense he would dip a toe in the modeling industry while paving his own way in the world. After all, models can make some serious cash, and it's great exposure for those trying to make it in the entertainment world.
Deacon Phillippe has shot expensive music videos
There are more perks to being a musician than we could count, but creating music videos has to be one of the best parts. From developing the concept to shooting the video, there are a variety of elements to these 3-minute visuals that make them look so appealing. Deacon Phillippe would probably agree if his Instagram posts are anything to go by. He may still be in the early days of his career, but the musician has already shot some very cool videos, venturing to dreamy locations to make the magic happen.
In the fall of 2022, his team ventured to Iceland to shoot the video for his song "Nirvana." The video sees him hiking through snow and ice. In some throwback snaps shared in April of this year, Phillippe can be seen dressed in cold-weather gear and even disembarking from a helicopter — not exactly your average day at the office for most people.
Thankfully, the video shoot for another track, "Kill My High," looked a lot warmer. In more photos shared to his socials in May 2023, Phillippe can be seen posing in a vibrant mall before posing in a "Back to the Future"-style car. To say it looks like he's having a good time is an understatement, so let's hope Phillippe appreciated every moment — and long may it continue!