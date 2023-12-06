Our Favorite Bold And The Beautiful Scene Partners

"The Bold and the Beautiful" has a storied history — and an incredible cast of characters. From the patriarch of the Forrester family, Eric Forrester (John McCook), to newcomers like Luna (Lisa Yamada), these characters have created an alternate reality in which viewers love to get lost. While the actors really give it their all and there aren't any "bad" ones in the bunch, there are definitely ones who have that something extra when they're on-screen together. These are the characters fans absolutely go crazy over. Whether it's their undying love for each other or the way they joke and have fun, it's always a delight to see them on-screen together and you know the actors probably have just as much fun shooting their scenes as the viewers do watching them.

Seeing Eric and ex-wife Donna Logan (Jennifer Gareis) back together after years apart, for instance, has been incredibly heartwarming, especially as Eric struggles with his health issues. It's been amazing seeing him have someone to lean on in his time of need as their love for each other blossoms again. It's great relationships like this — both romantic and platonic — that keep us tuning into our favorite soaps.