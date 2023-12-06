Our Favorite Bold And The Beautiful Scene Partners
"The Bold and the Beautiful" has a storied history — and an incredible cast of characters. From the patriarch of the Forrester family, Eric Forrester (John McCook), to newcomers like Luna (Lisa Yamada), these characters have created an alternate reality in which viewers love to get lost. While the actors really give it their all and there aren't any "bad" ones in the bunch, there are definitely ones who have that something extra when they're on-screen together. These are the characters fans absolutely go crazy over. Whether it's their undying love for each other or the way they joke and have fun, it's always a delight to see them on-screen together and you know the actors probably have just as much fun shooting their scenes as the viewers do watching them.
Seeing Eric and ex-wife Donna Logan (Jennifer Gareis) back together after years apart, for instance, has been incredibly heartwarming, especially as Eric struggles with his health issues. It's been amazing seeing him have someone to lean on in his time of need as their love for each other blossoms again. It's great relationships like this — both romantic and platonic — that keep us tuning into our favorite soaps.
Wyatt and Liam Spencer
While this isn't a romantic relationship, these two brothers steal the spotlight every time. Liam Spencer (Scott Clifton) and Wyatt Spencer (Darin Brooks) bring their brotherly relationship to life with their believable ribbing and teasing, further fueled by their father Bill Spencer (Don Diamont), who likes to egg them on. While they may have occasionally fought over the same women, they never let that competitiveness come between their friendship.
Even in the toughest of times, these guys have each other's back. For instance, they wanted to convince their father that dating Sheila Carter (Kimberlin Brown), a known criminal, was a bad idea. However, as soon as they confronted their father, a simple "Liam?" as he nudged his brother was all Wyatt could muster. Later, while Sheila tried to defend herself, Wyatt interrupted with a hilariously timed, "Shut up!" It was enough to make us giggle. The way they bring very real-world dynamic to life makes us relate on a deeper level.
In an interview with supervising producer Casey Kasprzyk on BOLD LIVE, Brooks explained that his favorite times on-set are with Diamont and Clifton. "Yeah, I mean anything that you know, that the three of us are together and we get to kind of rag on him and do the whole brother, fatherly love type of thing." It's clear that these guys love being around each other and working within that dynamic — and we absolutely love their jokes!
Brooke and Taylor (for a while)
Brooke Logan (Katherine Kelly Lang) and Taylor Hayes (Krista Allen) have been at odds for years as they chased after Ridge Forrester (Thorsten Kaye). He bounced back and forth between them like a ping pong ball, dating whomever was convenient at the time. These ladies would try to tear up their relationships with Ridge just so they could get back with him afterward, and have literally tried to claw each other's eyes out. But, for a brief moment, they were the best of friends, and had some incredible scenes together as they made a truce to not date Ridge and live their own lives.
What came of it was a sisterhood we never imagined. Instead of fighting over Ridge, they would hang out together, drink wine, tell jokes and talk about all the dirty tricks they pulled. One such instance involved Taylor tricking Brooke, an alcoholic, into drinking again, ultimately ruining her marriage with Ridge. Still, they remained friends until Taylor went behind Brooke's back and tried to reconnect her with her ex-flame, Deacon Sharpe (Sean Kanan). Taylor just wanted Brooke out of the way so she could get back with Ridge. Ultimately, the sisterhood between them was short-lived, but it remains one of our favorite moments between the two characters.
Katie and Bill
Bill Spencer (Don Diamont) and Katie Logan (Heather Tom) are the definition of "opposites attract." While Bill has always been a bit of a playboy and does what he wants, Katie has always been there to shut that down. What other women might let slide for a chance to date the great "Dollar Bill" Spencer, Katie makes him work for it and dig a bit deeper. She is able to break Bill's hard, outer shell, making him be vulnerable and open. There's something in Bill that makes him realize he needs this, and adores Katie for taking his crap. However, their chemistry goes far behind just characters written on a page.
Diamont and Tom have also worked together on multiple soap operas, fueling their on-screen dynamic. Diamont commented on their off-screen connection throughout the years to Soap Opera Digest, saying, "Heather and I always got along well. When she left Y&R [in 2003], I followed her in New York [as One Life to Live's Kelly] and would text her periodically while she was there. I was a great admirer of hers from day one when she showed up at Y&R [in 1990], and hearing that she reached out to Brad [Bell, executive producer/head writer] regarding me coming to B&B, and she said, 'I want Don Diamont.'"
Their personal and on-screen relationship has been incredible to watch and we know they have a lot more they would love to explore.
Stephanie and Eric
Arguably the most important relationship on "The Bold and the Beautiful," Eric Forrester (John McCook) and Stephanie Forrester (Susan Flannery) will always stand as one of the soap's most memorable couples. When the series premiered in 1987, they were the number one couple on the show. Together they created Forrester Creations, a fashion company often at the center of the show and its characters' lives, and together had four children. Throughout the decades, whether they had issues or not, they always seemed to gravitate back to each other and held onto their love for each other.
McCook expanded upon their relationship with Soap Opera Digest: "I think when he comes to the end of his life, and he thumbs through the pages as it were, I think it would be Stephanie. She was his partner in procreation and making their business a success and raising a family of wonderful children who are smart and talented people."
Had it not been for Stephanie's cancer diagnosis and unfortunate passing in 2012, she and Eric would likely still be together. Or, at the very least, be ready with some quick quips as they banter back and for each week.
Ridge and Brooke
Perhaps one of the most famous relationships on "The Bold and the Beautiful", Ridge Forrester (Thorsten Kaye) and Brooke Logan (Katherine Kelly Lang) have been at the forefront forever, or so it seems. While their relationship may be one of the most toxic, there's no denying they have some fantastic chemistry when they're together. Through all of their storylines, including each of them sleeping with other people, Brooke's alcoholism, and Ridge's ability to ruin everything, these two somehow manage to come back together again and make their love look eternal.
For instance, they found their way back to each other after Ridge left Brooke due to a false CPS call. Ridge's son, Thomas Forrester (Matthew Atkinson), wanted his father back with his mother, Taylor Hayes (Krista Allen), so he used a voice changer app to make it sound like Brooke called CPS on Thomas to get his son taken away. This angered Ridge, causing him to immediately dump her. However, once the truth came out, they got back together once again.
Lang spoke with Soap Opera Digest, saying the love goes beyond the small screen. "It is impossible not to have a connection with Thorsten, He's got such a big heart and he's so talented," she said. "His professionalism made him a wonderful screen partner, and his being a great human makes him a good friend. I adore working with him."