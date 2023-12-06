Why Hallmark's Lacey Chabert Is More Selective With Roles After Having Kids

Lacey Chabert has spent most of her life acting, starring in notable projects like "Party of Five" and "Mean Girls" before becoming the queen of Hallmark Christmas movies. However, once she became a parent, her perspective on her public-facing career notably shifted. The Mississippi native opened up to Tinseltown Mom about how motherhood has changed how she approaches potential roles.

"It has become growingly important to me to be a part of stuff that my daughter can also watch," Chabert shared in 2021. "I'm an actress and I want to play all types of different characters and different types of stories and I'm excited to tell different stories but I'm really proud of the fact that all of the work that I've done with Hallmark is something that my little girl can also enjoy."

Chabert and her husband David Nehdar welcomed their daughter, Julia Mimi Bella Nehdar, in September 2016. Hallmark's family-friendly nature makes the network perfect for Chabert's parental sensibilities, making the actor feel even more at home on the feel-good network.