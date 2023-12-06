How Nikki Haley Shut Down Rumors She Had An Affair With Donald Trump

Making her bid for the White House in 2024 wasn't Nikki Haley's first rodeo when it comes to weathering stormy political hearsay. In fact, the former South Carolina governor hit back hard at swirling rumors of an alleged affair with former President Donald Trump. The rumor that she was involved with the former president was sparked by journalist Michael Wolff's 2018 release, "Fire and Fury."

In the inflammatory book, Wolff alleged that Haley and Trump had been spending quite a bit of one-on-one time together. Readers put two and two together after Wolff stated that his book contained clues about an affair that occurred in the White House, per CNN. Despite the White House dismissing Wolff's book as a "phony" compilation of lies, the rumor mill kept on churning. Haley quickly slammed the rumors on Politico's "Women Rule" podcast, using the opportunity to shed light on the broader challenges faced by women in powerful positions.

"...I've noticed that if you speak your mind and you're strong about it and you say what you believe, there is a small percentage of people that resent that," she said. "And the way they deal with it is to try and throw arrows — lies or not — to diminish you." Haley said that she wouldn't let the speculation get to her head. Instead, she aimed to set her sights on a bigger goal: the presidency.