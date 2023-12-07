The Brutal Way Melania Trump Once Described Donald's Appearance
Former President Donald Trump frequently faces criticism for his looks at public functions. And while many of these comments aren't made in good faith and demonstrate a clear bias against the controversial politician, others, such as those pointing out his weirdly orange skin, are pretty spot on. However, Donald believes that the oddness of his face shade has nothing to do with his fake tan and everything to do with the lighting.
During a rally in Iowa on October 1, 2023, the 45th president of the United States complained about the bright lights at the Ottumwa venue, suggesting that they affected his appearance onscreen. Donald even disclosed that when he asked his wife, Melania Trump, how he looked on television, she told him, "You didn't look good. Too much light," (via X, formerly known as Twitter).
However, some X users believe that the former first lady's brutally honest remark about her husband's appearance was less about the artificial lights and more about his "hair, face, and body." This isn't the first time Melania has seemingly shown her disdain for Donald, though, with certain commentators even suggesting the couple is headed for divorce.
Body language expert claims Melania is not pleased with her husband
According to Business Insider, Patti Wood, a body language expert, offered some signs that Donald Trump and Melania's marriage might be on the rocks purely based on how they interacted in public. After examining several photos of the former first couple, the analyst noted that Donald's public interactions with his wife often appear awkward and one-sided — especially both during and after his tumultuous presidency.
The former model has also been increasingly absent at Donald's rallies. While many claim that this is due to her desire for privacy, there's speculation that her displeasure with his legal woes might be the real reason. Additionally, CNN reported that Melania's former aide, Stephanie Grisham's, memoir "I'll Take Your Questions Now" posits that the former first lady is also hurt by rumors of her husband's infidelity.
"I felt that Mrs. Trump was embarrassed and that she wanted him to feel embarrassed, too. Whether he is capable of that or not, I don't know," Grisham disclosed, asserting that the former first lady deliberately attempted to create some public distance between herself and Donald in order to make a point. There have also been numerous public incidents of Melania refusing to accept her husband's hand.
Is Melania contemplating a divorce?
After Donald Trump made history as the first president to be prosecuted post-office, he spoke to supporters at his Mar-a-Lago mansion in Florida. The former commander-in-chief acknowledged the support from his family members, specifically praising Donald Jr., Eric, Ivanka, and even Barron Trump. However, Melania Trump was neither mentioned nor present, even though she reportedly spends most of her time at their compound (per New York Post).
Page Six also noted that inside sources confirmed that Melania had renegotiated her prenuptial agreement just in case of any threat to the family's income. While it seemed that Melania's swift legal maneuvers were about protecting her son's interests, they have also fueled speculation that Donald's legal woes are affecting his marriage to Melania. This is not the first time that Melania has renegotiated her prenuptial agreement either.
According to excerpts from Mary Jordan's book, "The Art of Her Deal: The Untold Story of Melania Trump," the former first lady also renegotiated it in 2017 before relocating from Manhattan to The White House (via The Washington Post). In fact, Page Six's source claimed she's done so at least three times thus far. However, they maintained a divorce isn't on the horizon and the former model is simply ensuring Barron's future is secure.