The Brutal Way Melania Trump Once Described Donald's Appearance

Former President Donald Trump frequently faces criticism for his looks at public functions. And while many of these comments aren't made in good faith and demonstrate a clear bias against the controversial politician, others, such as those pointing out his weirdly orange skin, are pretty spot on. However, Donald believes that the oddness of his face shade has nothing to do with his fake tan and everything to do with the lighting.

During a rally in Iowa on October 1, 2023, the 45th president of the United States complained about the bright lights at the Ottumwa venue, suggesting that they affected his appearance onscreen. Donald even disclosed that when he asked his wife, Melania Trump, how he looked on television, she told him, "You didn't look good. Too much light," (via X, formerly known as Twitter).

However, some X users believe that the former first lady's brutally honest remark about her husband's appearance was less about the artificial lights and more about his "hair, face, and body." This isn't the first time Melania has seemingly shown her disdain for Donald, though, with certain commentators even suggesting the couple is headed for divorce.