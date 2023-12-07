The Major Life Change That Kickstarted Kody Brown's Sister Wives Splits, According To Robyn

Kody Brown is currently left with just one wife, and if you ask her, there was a specific moment when their family started falling apart. Even though Robyn Brown is widely considered to be Kody's favorite wife, she consistently ignores her role in the demise of Kody's other three marriages and keeps finding fault in everything, and everyone, else instead. According to Robyn, the major life change that kicked off Kody's splits was when the family's older children started moving away while the rest of the Browns were living in Las Vegas, Nevada.

"[The wives'] focus started to shift to kids that have left home to go live their lives instead of focusing on their relationship with Kody," Robyn informed People. Subsequently, the family decided to relocate to Flagstaff, Arizona, seeking a more suitable environment for the younger kids still residing at home. Unexpectedly, the change created more trouble for the Browns and, according to Robyn, ultimately led to Kody's three breakups coming in quick succession.

Christine Brown officially left Kody in November 2021, followed by Janelle Brown about a year later. Meri Brown was the only sister wife who didn't leave of her own accord, as Kody was the one to break things off with her. They announced their split in January 2023, despite Meri's continuing willingness to work on their marriage.