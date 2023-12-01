Dating Trends To Look Out For In 2024

As 2023 comes to a close, we are all looking over the horizon of New Year's toward 2024 — what will the new year hold for us all?

Well, in the world of dating, next year is set to be filled with new trends. Dating trends may seem like jargon created by TikTok, but being aware of patterns can actually be a great way to spot red flags and ensure your relationships are as healthy as possible.

In 2023, we saw trends like cloaking, thawing, wanderlove, and fizzling cropping up in the dating scene. What's next? Well, dating experts from Bumble and Plenty of Fish, among others, have predicted a number of patterns that we can all expect to see among singletons in the new year. From dating with rizz-colored glasses to looking for Ken-ergy to a newfound appreciation for our dates' values, there's a whole lot to look forward to (and, sometimes, to dread). So, without further ado, let's get into the biggest dating trends to look out for in 2024.