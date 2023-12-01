Here's What We Hope To See From General Hospital's Ava Jerome

Although Ava Jerome (Maura West) agonized when she thought she killed Nikolas Cassadine (Adam Huss) after conking him over the head with a small statue on "General Hospital," we knew before she did that he was still alive. He'd been taken by Mason Gatlin (Nathanyael Grey) under orders of the villainous Cyrus Renault (Jeff Kober) and was nursed back to health. Mason's cousin Austin Gatlin-Holt (Roger Howarth) had gotten involved with Ava, but because he was being controlled by Cyrus via blackmail, he kept the secret from her that Nikolas was alive. But now that Austin has been killed, his death set up a juicy murder mystery, with Ava being one of the primary suspects.

However, on the November 30 episode, after Sonny Corinthos (Maurice Benard), mob boss and father to Ava's child, grilled her about Austin's murder –- so he could potentially help her if she actually did it –- she received a mysterious letter. Inside the envelope was a piece of paper with "You're welcome" written on it and a photograph of Austin's corpse, which visibly rattled her. Since Cyrus is the big bad in this whole mess, he's too obvious a suspect. The notion that Nikolas would seek revenge on Ava comes to mind, and sending a polaroid of his handiwork is well within the Cassadine wheelhouse.

It looks like Ava's world is about to be shaken up further, but we have some high hopes for what's to come.