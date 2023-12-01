Here's What We Hope To See From General Hospital's Ava Jerome
Although Ava Jerome (Maura West) agonized when she thought she killed Nikolas Cassadine (Adam Huss) after conking him over the head with a small statue on "General Hospital," we knew before she did that he was still alive. He'd been taken by Mason Gatlin (Nathanyael Grey) under orders of the villainous Cyrus Renault (Jeff Kober) and was nursed back to health. Mason's cousin Austin Gatlin-Holt (Roger Howarth) had gotten involved with Ava, but because he was being controlled by Cyrus via blackmail, he kept the secret from her that Nikolas was alive. But now that Austin has been killed, his death set up a juicy murder mystery, with Ava being one of the primary suspects.
However, on the November 30 episode, after Sonny Corinthos (Maurice Benard), mob boss and father to Ava's child, grilled her about Austin's murder –- so he could potentially help her if she actually did it –- she received a mysterious letter. Inside the envelope was a piece of paper with "You're welcome" written on it and a photograph of Austin's corpse, which visibly rattled her. Since Cyrus is the big bad in this whole mess, he's too obvious a suspect. The notion that Nikolas would seek revenge on Ava comes to mind, and sending a polaroid of his handiwork is well within the Cassadine wheelhouse.
It looks like Ava's world is about to be shaken up further, but we have some high hopes for what's to come.
Ava should have a new man in her life
Although the letter that Ava Jerome received on "General Hospital" would indicate that someone other than her killed Austin Gatlin-Holt, it's not quite brown trousers time for the former mobster, as there may be something positive in her future. After her less-than-amicable divorce from Nikolas Cassadine, she had a brief fling with Austin when she believed he had helped her conceal Nikolas' "murder." However, when she learned Nik was alive and Austin finally came clean about his reluctant involvement, she refused to accept his apologies and kicked him to the curb.
Soaps speculated that she could have a new lover in her near future. While a reunion with Nikolas is unlikely, she could have two other potential suitors: Dr. Hamilton Finn (Michael Easton) and Scott Baldwin (Kin Shriner). Finn is currently in a relationship with head nurse Elizabeth Webber (Rebecca Herbst), but the couple has been very divisive, and many fans are furious that they recently reunited. Actors West and Easton definitely have on-screen chemistry, and their pairing could shake things up.
On the other hand, Scotty had a thing for Ava in the past, and he's been nothing but a good friend to her. The ambulance-chasing lawyer may also help her out of her current sticky situation, which could drive them together. West and Shriner also work well together, so it's only a matter of time before she finds a new beau — hopefully with one of these men.
Ava needs to be careful with Cyrus
Spoilers have reported that Ava Jerome and Cyrus Renault will clash soon, but she needs to be careful. She's never had trouble speaking her mind or verbally eviscerating people who have wronged her. Her Emmy-worthy, icy takedown of Austin Gatlin-Holt, following his confessions of deceit, had us jumping for joy. Ava is a force of nature when she wants to be.
But Cyrus is not one to be trifled with. The dangerous villain seems to be playing the long game as he feigns redemption, hiding behind religious platitudes while simultaneously pulling the strings of an undisclosed criminal organization that involved Mason and Austin. He's taken a lot of heat from the citizens of Port Charles since his early release from prison and has withstood one verbal assault after another with a pleasant look on his face. He won't be easily cowed by Ava's wrath, though she will likely go at him like a freight train, assuming that he had Austin killed.
The situation could turn deadly, as Austin was shot shortly after telling the cops that he was going to flip on his boss. Cyrus doesn't take betrayal kindly, and Ava's rants might be an annoyance he won't tolerate. He could waste no time eliminating her if she gets too bothersome, so we hope she stays vigilant.