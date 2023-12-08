How Dana Carvey's Sons Dex And Thomas Followed In Their Father's Footsteps

For most of us, Dana Carvey is the lovably goofy comedian and "Saturday Night Live" alum behind memorable characters like Garth from "Wayne's World" and the "SNL" Church Lady. But for Dex (pictured right) and Thomas (left) Carvey, Dana was far more than a caricature with a signature crooked smile — he was a father, friend, and professional inspiration.

Dex and Thomas Carvey, the only sons of comedian Dana Carvey and his wife, Paula Zwagerman, both chose to follow in their father's footsteps by pursuing careers in comedy. The brothers' approach to comedy and fame differed slightly, with younger brother Thomas opting for a lower profile career than his older brother, Dex, whose comedy credits include "Joe Dirt 2: Beautiful Loser" and opening for his father's Netflix comedy special "Dana Carvey, Straight White Male: 60."

However, the siblings collaborated often. Dex and Thomas had a since-deleted Twitch channel in 2017 titled The Carvey Brothers, per Instagram. Five years later, in 2022, the Carvey family embarked on another joint comedic adventure with a sci-fi comedy podcast inspired by "The Twilight Zone" titled "The Weird Place."