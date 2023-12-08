How Taylor Swift Honored The Family Of A Fan Who Tragically Died During Her Concert

On November 17, 2023, tragedy struck at Taylor Swift's 'Eras' concert in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, when a fan, Ana Clara Benevides Machado, collapsed and was rushed to the hospital. Tragically, the 23-year-old did not survive and passed away shortly after her arrival, making a heavy addition to "Eras" tour mishaps we won't forget. According to a Brazillian journalism outlet Globo News, Benevides suffered a cardiorespiratory arrest. While the cause has yet to be confirmed by the country's Institute of Forensic Medicine, attendees speculate that the ban on water bottles combined with the extreme heat might have been causative elements. Reports claim that temperatures soared to 138 degrees Fahrenheit (58.9 degrees Celsius), and videos floating around social media show the "Blank Space" singer struggling to breathe on stage.

The following day, Swift took to her Instagram stories to express how "shattered" she was about the loss. "I can't even tell you how devastated I am by this. There's very little information I have other than the fact that she was so incredibly beautiful and far too young... I'm not going to be able to speak about this from stage because I feel overwhelmed by grief when I even try to talk about it. I want to say now that I feel this loss deeply, and my heart goes out to her family and friends," she wrote. She further announced that her Saturday show would be postponed, adding, that she would continue to prioritize the safety of concert-goers as well as those working behind the scenes to put the show on night after night.

When the show finally did go on, Taylor Swift paid tribute to Benevides in the best way she knew how: through song. She even invited the girl's family to meet with her backstage in order to pay her respects face-to-face.