The Hilarious Family Feud Moment That Drove Steve Harvey Off The Stage

Steve Harvey is the longest-serving "Family Feud" host since its launch in 1976. Considering how much Steve Harvey really makes from Family Feud, he's also the highest-earning. Harvey's charisma and humor have undoubtedly led to the show's increase in viewership and rankings. The "Family Feud" game show stands out for its unique format: Two families compete by answering survey questions to win $20,000. It's not about giving the right or logical answers but matching the survey's often surprising results.

Part of the fun of watching the show is seeing Harvey's reactions to the silliest of answers that the contestants give. One of the most memorable "Family Feud" moments occurred in a November 2023 episode. When asked, "What's something people run across their lips?" a contestant amusingly responded with "Gravy."

Harvey, who was confident the answer was too absurd to be correct, was left in stitches — as was the audience. Yet, to everyone's surprise, it was deemed close enough to "food/juicy cherry," one of the survey responses. In disbelief, Harvey dramatically tossed his cue card and exited the stage, causing the audience to laugh even harder. It wasn't the first time an answer caused Harvey to walk off, either.