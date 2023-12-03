RHOBH Cast Comments That Predicted Kyle Richards And Mauricio Umansky's Split

Medium Allison DuBois gained attention for her appearance on "The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills" during Season 1 in 2010. During the now-infamous dinner party, where she showcased some of her psychic abilities, she clashed with Kyle Richards. DuBois claimed Richards and her husband, Mauricio Umansky, were doomed. At one point, DuBois told her that her husband "will never emotionally fulfill you." DuBois also hinted that once Richards and Umansky's children get older, they'd fall apart. These comments upset Richards and led to a tense moment at the table.

Former "RHOBH" star Camille Grammer tried defending Richards by stating that DuBois was likely picking up on her split with now-ex-husband Kelsey Grammer. However, DuBois insisted it was Richards' marriage that would eventually end. Now, with her foresight seemingly coming to fruition in 2023, DuBois says predicting the marital strife was a double-edged sword.

"Well, I never expected to make such waves on a show, I was just there as Camille's friend, I thought. I'm not exactly happy to be tied to women who put me through the wringer, but I love the fans who appreciate me for being straightforward," DuBois shared with The List. She also took to her Instagram account, assuring her followers and media outlets eager to know her thoughts, "I don't wish Kyle ill; I hope she finds what she's looking for."