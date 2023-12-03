RHOBH Cast Comments That Predicted Kyle Richards And Mauricio Umansky's Split
"Real Housewives of Beverly Hills" star Kyle Richards and her husband Mauricio Umansky have been a staple on the show since Season 1 premiered in 2010. The gorgeous couple frequently showcased their business ventures and home life with their daughters, Farrah, Alexia, Sophia, and Portia. Shockingly, the pair is now going through an extremely difficult point in their relationship. In July 2023, an insider revealed to People that the two were still living together but had been separated for some time.
Since then, the couple has shared a joint statement on Instagram, confirming they are having marital problems but maintaining that divorce was not on the table at the moment. Individually, Richards has addressed her marriage troubles multiple times. During an October 2023 chat on "Watch What Happens Live," she admitted that seeing Umansky holding hands with his "Dancing With The Stars" partner, Emma Slater, hurt her deeply. Though Umansky has downplayed the situation as nothing more than an emotional bonding moment, Richards says this played a role in her decision to initiate the separation. While a sad turn of events, several members of the cast have predicted Richard's and Umansky's split in the past.
A psychic once told Kyle Richards their relationship wouldn't last
Medium Allison DuBois gained attention for her appearance on "The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills" during Season 1 in 2010. During the now-infamous dinner party, where she showcased some of her psychic abilities, she clashed with Kyle Richards. DuBois claimed Richards and her husband, Mauricio Umansky, were doomed. At one point, DuBois told her that her husband "will never emotionally fulfill you." DuBois also hinted that once Richards and Umansky's children get older, they'd fall apart. These comments upset Richards and led to a tense moment at the table.
Former "RHOBH" star Camille Grammer tried defending Richards by stating that DuBois was likely picking up on her split with now-ex-husband Kelsey Grammer. However, DuBois insisted it was Richards' marriage that would eventually end. Now, with her foresight seemingly coming to fruition in 2023, DuBois says predicting the marital strife was a double-edged sword.
"Well, I never expected to make such waves on a show, I was just there as Camille's friend, I thought. I'm not exactly happy to be tied to women who put me through the wringer, but I love the fans who appreciate me for being straightforward," DuBois shared with The List. She also took to her Instagram account, assuring her followers and media outlets eager to know her thoughts, "I don't wish Kyle ill; I hope she finds what she's looking for."
Ex RHOBH cast mate Brandi Glanville alluded to Mauricio Umansky cheating
Years later, former "Real Housewives of Beverly Hills" star Brandi Glanville also called out Kyle Richards and her marriage. During a Season 5 episode, which aired in February 2015, Richards was trying to speak with her sister, Kim Richards, while simultaneously asking Glanville to leave an event. When Kyle lashed out at Glanville, stating, "You're not wanted," Glanville fired back with, "Neither are you. Ask your husband," before walking away. Her comments arrived as the duo was already enduring cheating rumors stemming from Season 4, which claimed Umansky had a rendezvous with sex workers. He and his wife denied the allegations, with Kyle allegedly threatening to exit the show after they surfaced.
While that story may not have been confirmed, Umansky's recent handholding scandal with dance partner Emma Slater has only reignited cheating speculation. Despite his and Kyle's separation, it seems the couple is still devoted to their family. Umansky dedicated his October 24, 2023, performance on "Dancing With The Stars" to his estranged wife and daughters. The following month, the family spent Thanksgiving together. Though their split may have been written on the wall, it seems the pair are still committed to putting their family first.