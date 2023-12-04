Pikeman's Leader Is Revealed, And We're Worried For Sonny On General Hospital

We finally have a face to go with the enigmatic name 'Pikeman' on "General Hospital." On the December 1 episode, a mysterious man entered Kelly's diner and spoke to the owner, Carly Corinthos (Laura Wright), who got him a burger and was then sidetracked when she helped a homeless man outside. She later learned the patron's name was Mr. Brennan who originally stated he was in Port Charles on business, but assured her that they would meet again.

We later see Brennan talking to Roman Hume (Mark Engelhardt) who had just come from the office of mob kingpin Sonny Corinthos (Maurice Benard). Hume is an intermediary between the defense contractor Pikeman and Sonny's organization, and the group was allowed to move its illegal weapons through Sonny's territory. However, even though they doubled their offer of what they would pay him, Sonny refused any further shipments until Pikeman could find out who took a shot at him from previous episodes back in March 2023 and July 2023. Hume told Brennan about Sonny's response, and it was clear that Brennan was most likely in charge of Pikeman.

Charles Mesure, who's been in several TV shows including the reboot of the sci-fi classic "V," is a newcomer to "GH" in the role of Mr. Brennan. While he seemed charming to Carly, there's a definite menace behind his eyes, and we're extremely concerned for Sonny's safety.