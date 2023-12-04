Pikeman's Leader Is Revealed, And We're Worried For Sonny On General Hospital
We finally have a face to go with the enigmatic name 'Pikeman' on "General Hospital." On the December 1 episode, a mysterious man entered Kelly's diner and spoke to the owner, Carly Corinthos (Laura Wright), who got him a burger and was then sidetracked when she helped a homeless man outside. She later learned the patron's name was Mr. Brennan who originally stated he was in Port Charles on business, but assured her that they would meet again.
We later see Brennan talking to Roman Hume (Mark Engelhardt) who had just come from the office of mob kingpin Sonny Corinthos (Maurice Benard). Hume is an intermediary between the defense contractor Pikeman and Sonny's organization, and the group was allowed to move its illegal weapons through Sonny's territory. However, even though they doubled their offer of what they would pay him, Sonny refused any further shipments until Pikeman could find out who took a shot at him from previous episodes back in March 2023 and July 2023. Hume told Brennan about Sonny's response, and it was clear that Brennan was most likely in charge of Pikeman.
Charles Mesure, who's been in several TV shows including the reboot of the sci-fi classic "V," is a newcomer to "GH" in the role of Mr. Brennan. While he seemed charming to Carly, there's a definite menace behind his eyes, and we're extremely concerned for Sonny's safety.
Brennan's arrival means danger is afoot
On "General Hospital," something big is brewing in Port Charles and it doesn't bode well for its citizens. While it was revealed that, on a small scale, Anna Devane's (Finola Hughes) stalker was young Charlotte Cassadine (Scarlett Fernandez), there's still the question of who shot at her and Sonny, as well as who burned her house to the ground. Then there's this mysterious criminal organization that's being clandestinely run by former drug lord Cyrus Renault (Jeff Kober). All of the clues indicate an epic battle is on the horizon between Sonny and his allies and the forces of evil, and Pikeman will probably be involved.
Up until now, the only thing we knew about the defense contractor is that it's got ties to the Department of Defense and the WSB. Anna believed she had found her stalker's identity, but was dismayed when the suspect, former WSB agent Jameson Forsythe, mysteriously turned up dead. Sonny had also been warned by Valentin Cassadine (James Patrick Stuart) — who initially brokered the deal between him and Pikeman — that the company could be a potentially lethal enemy if he refused to do business with them.
Mr. Brennan's visit to Port Charles is unnerving as he's most likely going to personally deal with Sonny. Since his first stop was to talk to Carly, that implies he may use Sonny's ex-wife as leverage to force him to move Pikeman's shipments through Port Charles.
Dex had a chilling warning for Sonny
After Sonny Corinthos sent Roman Hume and his briefcase full of money packing, he turned to Dex Heller (Evan Hofer) and asked if he made the right decision. Dex's sage response was, "I think it's better to play along than make yourself an obstacle that needs to be removed." Dex's words of warning came from experience as he explained that he'd seen many private security groups, including Pikeman, when he served time in Afghanistan for the military. "These are powerful people with connections to all the major intelligence ops: CIA, WSB...," he noted, with the chilling caveat, "If they come at you, it'll be at a level that you may not have seen before." Sonny understood and explained that his play is to disassociate his organization from Pikeman in the hopes that he'll be not worth their trouble and they'll leave.
Sonny's first attempted shooter had no identity whatsoever, meaning he was black ops — a covert assassin. Dealing with groups and people in the intelligence community is far more dangerous than in the mafia world. So although Sonny seems confident in his stance, he and his allies could be annihilated. Odds are that Mr. Brennan is going to speak to Sonny face to face, and neither one is going to like what the other has to say. If Sonny doesn't acquiesce to Pikeman, it could prove dangerous for everyone he loves, starting with Carly.