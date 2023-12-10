This Hint From Taylor Swift's BFF Jack Antonoff Raised Questions About Her Joe Alwyn Relationship

Since their split, Taylor Swift's ex-boyfriend Joe Alwyn has continued to keep to himself. However, her pal and longtime collaborator, Jack Antonoff, has stoked the fires of curiosity from Swifties everywhere with an Instagram Story about one of her most heartbreaking songs. It all started when the pop star was announced as the Global Top Artist on Spotify in November 2023. Swift expressed her gratitude on Instagram and told fans her vault song, "You're Losing Me," would now be available to stream in honor of the occasion.

Antonoff is a musician as well as one of Swift's close friends. He has both producing and writing credits on several of her songs, including "You're Losing Me." When the track was added to music streaming services, Antonoff gave fans a behind-the-scenes glimpse at the day it was recorded. The story included a photo of Swift eating raisins.

It was captioned, "'You're Losing Me' is out today. A very special track from the 'Midnights' sessions that's finally [streaming]! Written and recorded at home on 12/5/21 right after Taylor ate these raisins," (via Page Six). The inclusion of the exact recording date shocked fans, because the assumption was that "You're Losing Me" is about her ex. But it wasn't until April 2023 that the world heard about Alywyn and Swift's split.