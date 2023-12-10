This Hint From Taylor Swift's BFF Jack Antonoff Raised Questions About Her Joe Alwyn Relationship
Since their split, Taylor Swift's ex-boyfriend Joe Alwyn has continued to keep to himself. However, her pal and longtime collaborator, Jack Antonoff, has stoked the fires of curiosity from Swifties everywhere with an Instagram Story about one of her most heartbreaking songs. It all started when the pop star was announced as the Global Top Artist on Spotify in November 2023. Swift expressed her gratitude on Instagram and told fans her vault song, "You're Losing Me," would now be available to stream in honor of the occasion.
Antonoff is a musician as well as one of Swift's close friends. He has both producing and writing credits on several of her songs, including "You're Losing Me." When the track was added to music streaming services, Antonoff gave fans a behind-the-scenes glimpse at the day it was recorded. The story included a photo of Swift eating raisins.
It was captioned, "'You're Losing Me' is out today. A very special track from the 'Midnights' sessions that's finally [streaming]! Written and recorded at home on 12/5/21 right after Taylor ate these raisins," (via Page Six). The inclusion of the exact recording date shocked fans, because the assumption was that "You're Losing Me" is about her ex. But it wasn't until April 2023 that the world heard about Alywyn and Swift's split.
Antonoff's bombshell really got Swifties talking
"You're Losing Me" was announced in May 2023, when fans at The Eras Tour in East Rutherford, NJ were given the exclusive opportunity to purchase the "Midnights (The Late Night Edition)" CD including the special track. It was also temporarily available to purchase from Taylor Swift's website. The heartbreaking lyrics stunned Swifties, some of whom turned on Joe Alwyn immediately after hearing them. Armed with Jack Antonoff's revelation that the track was recorded well over a year before Swift and Alwyn's breakup was announced, fans understandably had a strong reaction.
Some expressed anger at Alwyn. On X, formerly known as Twitter, one fan asserted, "You're telling me Taylor wrote 'You're Losing Me' in 2021 and still gave that man a year and a half nearly to change his act are you KIDDING ME Joe Alwyn you are a loser." Another X user shared a video clip of Jennifer Lawrence's "Hot Ones" interview where, in a panic, she repeats, "What do you mean?" and captioned it with the surprising fact of the song's origin.
Others looked for additional hints about Swift and Alwyn's relationship that Antonoff may have left. TikToker @shantakescare shared a video pointing out how Antonoff's verse in the "Anti-Hero (Remix feat. Bleachers)" might also place Alwyn in a negative light. More specifically, the line "Too hurt to hang out, talking s*** about your famous baby" could be referencing Alwyn's refusal to talk about his relationship with Swift when they were together.
Alwyn's alleged reaction to 'You're Losing Me' was very negative
Before Jack Antonoff's Instagram Story went live, Swiftie @elysemyers posted a TikTok reaction of herself listening to "You're Losing Me" the first time it was added to streaming platforms. In the video, she questioned exactly when the song was penned. Later that day, Antonoff divulged the information, and Myers shared her reaction to that on TikTok too. The comments on Myers' follow-up had everyone buzzing, with one commenter writing simply, "The confirmation we all needed." Another joked, "Jack Antonoff: am I the drama? I think I'm the drama."
Despite Joe Alwyn's desire to keep things firmly under wraps both during his six-year-long relationship with Taylor Swift and following their shock split, it was reported that he had strong feelings about the initial release of "You're Losing Me." According to a source who spoke with Radar Online, "Joe finds it very embarrassing and disappointing — especially when she's flaunting this tacky new romance [with Matty Healy]."
They continued, "The hypocrisy and sheer rudeness of it all is off the charts. He's not the type to kiss and tell, but he's not a pushover either. He's respectfully asking her to let him move on — and shut up!" However, due to the actor's notorious refusal to give any insight into his romance with Swift and the fact that he hasn't spoken about their breakup or "You're Losing Me" itself, the legitimacy of this take is questionable.