What We Know About Jeremy Allen White And Rosalía's Budding Romance

Like any relationship, celebrity relationships can sadly fall apart — with the added difficulty of the whole world watching. In May 2023, that happened for actor Jeremy Allen White, when his wife Addison Timlin filed for divorce (via Page Six). White's breakup with Timlin was supposedly due to "trust issues," a source told Entertainment Tonight. The insider added, "They were attempting to work things out, but things became increasingly difficult for them, and they decided to split." They seem to be on good terms, however, and White already has been seen with other potential beaus — including famous singer Rosalia Vila Tobella, known as just Rosalía.

Her own breakup was announced two months later. Insiders told People that she and Raúl Alejandro Ocasio Ruiz (known as Rauw Alejandro) were no longer engaged. Although Alejandro and Rosalía did not give insight into why they broke up, Alejandro shared a statement in Spanish on his Instagram Story saying that it was not due to cheating, as rumors claimed. Rosalía made her own statement on her story as well: "I love, respect and admire Raúl very much. Not paying attention to the theatrics, we know what we have experienced. This moment is not easy so thanks to everyone for understanding and respecting" (via E! News).

A few months after their splits were confirmed, White and Rosalía were seen together for the first time.