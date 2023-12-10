What We Know About Jeremy Allen White And Rosalía's Budding Romance
Like any relationship, celebrity relationships can sadly fall apart — with the added difficulty of the whole world watching. In May 2023, that happened for actor Jeremy Allen White, when his wife Addison Timlin filed for divorce (via Page Six). White's breakup with Timlin was supposedly due to "trust issues," a source told Entertainment Tonight. The insider added, "They were attempting to work things out, but things became increasingly difficult for them, and they decided to split." They seem to be on good terms, however, and White already has been seen with other potential beaus — including famous singer Rosalia Vila Tobella, known as just Rosalía.
Her own breakup was announced two months later. Insiders told People that she and Raúl Alejandro Ocasio Ruiz (known as Rauw Alejandro) were no longer engaged. Although Alejandro and Rosalía did not give insight into why they broke up, Alejandro shared a statement in Spanish on his Instagram Story saying that it was not due to cheating, as rumors claimed. Rosalía made her own statement on her story as well: "I love, respect and admire Raúl very much. Not paying attention to the theatrics, we know what we have experienced. This moment is not easy so thanks to everyone for understanding and respecting" (via E! News).
A few months after their splits were confirmed, White and Rosalía were seen together for the first time.
A Deuxmoi source started the dating speculation for Rosalía and White
The dating rumors for Jeremy Allen White and Rosalía sparked in October 2023, when they supposedly attended the same LA screening of the movie "Wild Things," according to a source for gossip page Deuxmoi. The "Deux/U" podcast clip uploaded to TikTok that told that story also included a different source claiming the duo were seen sharing a meal, and HOLA! USA stated other eagle-eyed people saw them together at the movie and restaurant as well.
About a week after that buzz, TMZ reported that White and Rosalía spent time together at a farmer's market in LA, sharing photos of the potential couple. In some of the photos, Rosalía carried a single large flower, and White had what seemed to be multiple bouquets. Prior to his relationship with Rosalía, White reportedly had a relationship with model Ashley Moore. One striking similarity between the two purported romances is the public flower shopping date, which White and Moore were also spotted doing the month before he was seen flower shopping with Rosalía.
In November, about a month after the White and Rosalía dating rumors began, TMZ shared more photos of them — this time sharing a chat over cigarettes somewhere in West Hollywood. They were even seen sharing a hug.
Us Weekly reported that the duo are officially a couple in November 2023
Shortly after they were photographed hugging, an insider told Us Weekly that Rosalía and Jeremy Allen White were together. They told the outlet: "Rosalía and Jeremy Allen White have recently started dating. They started out as just friends, but things have turned romantic recently."
More photos of the speculated couple were shared by Page Six on December 2, and these photos show even more PDA, with White and Rosalía holding hands. Despite the paparazzi photographs and reports confirming a romantic relationship between them, neither White nor Rosalía have not publicly commented on their relationship as of this writing. White may not make a statement at all — he does not seem to enjoy the paparazzi attention he gets, which he spoke about in a 2023 GQ interview. "It's such a weird aspect of this thing that I truly never thought I would ever deal with whatsoever," White told the outlet after telling the story of being tailed by a photographer while jogging. "It's not fun, and it's not nice, and it's really weird."
He also complained that photographers will watch his house and follow him places, even to one of his children's soccer games — like they did over the summer. In an attempt to keep from being photographed, White repeated the same outfit, which did help the situation.