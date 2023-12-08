Inside Maria Shriver's Relationship With Her Son In Law, Chris Pratt

Romance in Hollywood is complicated, but sometimes it's the unexpected matchmakers that set the stage for enduring love stories. Such is the case with Maria Shriver, who played a pivotal role in bringing together her daughter, Katherine Schwarzenegger, and actor Chris Pratt. As a source told E! News back in 2018, Shriver and Pratt knew each other first thanks to some mutual friends. Shriver's daughter connected with Pratt at church.

Pratt is known for his roles in blockbuster franchises such as "Guardians of the Galaxy" and "Jurassic World." His romance with Schwarzenegger was a whirlwind, from meeting in 2018 to marriage in 2019. They have formed a tight-knit family unit that extends to the in-laws, especially between Pratt and Shriver.

Evidently, that bond was there from the start. "You can tell Chris knows Katherine's family really well," a source dished to People just months after the couple began their relationship. "Chris always seems very comfortable around [Schwarzenegger's] family." Having a positive relationship with your in-laws isn't something to take for granted, and it sure sounds like Chris Pratt and Maria Shriver get on like gangbusters.