Inside Maria Shriver's Friendship With Rob Lowe

Maria Shriver, the former first lady of California, may seem like a surprising candidate for Rob Lowe's BFF. But sometimes truth is stranger than fiction. Shriver, as just about everyone on the planet knows, was married to Arnold Schwarzenegger; if her jawline looks familiar, her connection to the Kennedy dynasty is to thank. Rob, of course, is an actor whose career took off in the '80s. The former teen idol went on to appear in television shows like "The West Wing," "Parks and Recreation," and Netflix's "Unstable".

On a 2020 episode of "Literally! With Rob Lowe," Rob and Shriver unpacked their friendship history. "We've known each other for more than 20 years, through thick and thin," he said. "And through life events, that if somebody had said, 'hey, here's what's going to happen in the future,' we would have said, 'no it's not, are you out of your mind.' And we've lived through all of it, good and bad."

Rob and his wife, jewelry designer Sheryl Lowe, forged a close friendship with Shriver and Schwarzenegger in the early 2000s when they bonded at Sheryl's 40th birthday celebration in the Bahamas. They had kids at the same time, lived in the same area (Santa Barbara), and would often get together for meals, as Schwarzenegger shared in a 2023 episode of "Literally! With Rob Lowe." Although Schwarzenegger and Shriver remained friends after their split, Lowe stuck firmly with Shriver. Since then, buddies Shriver and Rob have grown from strength to strength. Theirs is a long-term friendship worth celebrating.