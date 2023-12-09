The Evolution Of Mariah Carey's Wardrobe

Few singers have reached the iconic status of Mariah Carey. Although it's been a hot minute since she's dropped a new album, her presence within the cultural landscape is omnipresent, her impact unwavering. With the holiday season steadily approaching, Carey's pipes will soon be heard throughout shopping malls and office Christmas parties across the globe. Dubbed the "Queen of Christmas," her dulcet tones are enough to make even the Grinchiest party-poopers don a Santa hat and break out the eggnog.

For over 30 years, Carey has regaled us not only with her music but also with her unique wardrobe. Throughout the decades, she has undergone numerous style transformations, some of which are so disparate from her current M.O. that they're guaranteed to make us exclaim, "I don't know her." But when it comes to her personal style, Carey is willing to acknowledge her flops as much as her slays. "You get photographed everywhere," she told WWD. "You look at it one day, and it's gone the next, or they can dwell on it for a week. Within a couple of days, there is somebody else doing something in the world that is a little more interesting than a bad outfit."

She may be the Xmas queen, but she's also the extra queen. As we enter the festive season and prepare to bust a move to "All I Want for Christmas is You," let's take a look at the evolution of Mariah Carey's wardrobe.