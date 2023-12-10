Why You Won't Ever See Sharon Osbourne On The Talk Again
Sharon Osbourne left "The Talk" in 2021 over a controversy that initially had nothing to do with her. At least, not at first. It all began when British television personality Piers Morgan said he didn't believe a word that Meghan Markle had said during her seismic tell-all interview with Oprah Winfrey that year. After the Duchess of Sussex admitted to suffering from mental health issues while she was still a full-time member of the royal family, Morgan said on "Good Morning Britain," "I don't believe what Meghan Markle is saying generally in this interview, and I still have serious concerns about the veracity of a lot of what she said." Because of all the backlash he received, Morgan walked out of his job as a host of the morning talk show. Osbourne then inserted herself into the drama by tweeting her support for her good friend Morgan. She also defended Morgan again on "The Talk" by suggesting he had a right to express his opinion. This led to such a fiery discussion about racism with her co-star Sheryl Underwood that "The Talk" was beginning to look like "The View."
Osbourne got pink-slipped from "The Talk," which she thinks was unfair, as detailed by E! News. However, Osbourne says she would never return to her former television stomping grounds, even if you paid her double the salary she once earned.
Sharon Osbourne never wants to step foot on The Talk again
Sharon Osbourne has had a lot of jobs and titles over the years, including rock star manager, reality television star, talk show host, and even an author, but if there's one place she never wants to step foot in again, it's on the set of "The Talk." In 2022, Osbourne told Newsweek in an interview that she would rather vacation in Afghanistan than face her former co-hosts from the hit CBS daytime television show. She told the publication, "Nothing would make me go back to 'The Talk,' with their hypocrisy and their lies that go on at that company."
But her on-air spat with Sheryl Underwood might not be the only reason why Osbourne doesn't want to go back to (or even look back at) that job. Her other former co-host, Holly Robinson Peete, also made accusations against her. Peete claims that Osbourne once complained that the former television actor was "too ghetto," per Variety. Leah Remini co-signed Peete's statement by claiming she was also bullied by Osbourne and that she would also use racist and homophobic language behind the scenes, according to The Reset. Remini even suggested in 2012 that Osbourne might have had a hand in her and Peete getting fired from the show that year.
But just because Osbourne is no longer on "The Talk" doesn't mean she's not talking.
Sharon Osbourne has moved past all the drama
While Sharon Osbourne has made it clear that nothing in the world would bring her back on "The Talk," she's managed to find other platforms to share her thoughts and opinions. She has her own show on TalkTV along with a Fox Nation documentary series called "Sharon Osbourne: To Hell And Back." And because she really has so much to say, Osbourne also hosts "The Osbourne Podcast" with her family and often shares tidbits on her Instagram. Many of her fans agree that Osbourne is more visible now than she ever was before, thanks to her multiple projects and jobs.
In true Osbourne fashion, the mother-of-three is still stirring the pot with all her revelations, confessions, and statements. Clearly, getting fired from a daytime talk show won't stop Osbourne from always speaking her mind. And as of publishing, she's yet to take that vacation to Afghanistan.