Why You Won't Ever See Sharon Osbourne On The Talk Again

Sharon Osbourne left "The Talk" in 2021 over a controversy that initially had nothing to do with her. At least, not at first. It all began when British television personality Piers Morgan said he didn't believe a word that Meghan Markle had said during her seismic tell-all interview with Oprah Winfrey that year. After the Duchess of Sussex admitted to suffering from mental health issues while she was still a full-time member of the royal family, Morgan said on "Good Morning Britain," "I don't believe what Meghan Markle is saying generally in this interview, and I still have serious concerns about the veracity of a lot of what she said." Because of all the backlash he received, Morgan walked out of his job as a host of the morning talk show. Osbourne then inserted herself into the drama by tweeting her support for her good friend Morgan. She also defended Morgan again on "The Talk" by suggesting he had a right to express his opinion. This led to such a fiery discussion about racism with her co-star Sheryl Underwood that "The Talk" was beginning to look like "The View."

Osbourne got pink-slipped from "The Talk," which she thinks was unfair, as detailed by E! News. However, Osbourne says she would never return to her former television stomping grounds, even if you paid her double the salary she once earned.