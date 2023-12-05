Anna & Sonny Are The Dynamic Duo We've Been Waiting For On General Hospital

It was a beautiful July 2023 day in Port Charles. Many of the good citizens gathered at the Metro Court Hotel's rooftop pool, unaware that danger lurked around the corner. Former super spy Anna Devane (Finola Hughes) and local mafioso Sonny Corinthos (Maurice Benard) had a pleasant chat, and all seemed peaceful. The splendid scenario quickly devolved into catastrophe as shots from an unknown sniper rang out, and everyone ducked for cover. But holy immobility! A ricocheted bullet struck Curtis Ashford (Donnell Turner) in the back, rendering him paralyzed.

The December 4, 2023 "General Hospital" teaser posted on X, formerly known as Twitter, was captioned "THIS WEEK ON #GH ... Sonny and Anna's troubles are far from over. Plus, Curtis continues his investigation into his shooting and Carly finds herself in the crosshairs." In the video, Roman Hume (Mark Engelhardt) — the mediator between defense contractor Pikeman, and Sonny — asked his boss, Mr. Brennan (Charles Mesure), "Who is our priority, Corinthos or Devane?" to which Brennan chillingly responded, "Both."

Up until now, Sonny and Anna have tried to figure out which one of them was the sniper's target. We may have gotten the answer based on Brennan and Hume's conversation, but fans are certainly excited for Sonny and Anna to team up for explosive action, as one responded, "Corinthos and Devane working together to figure out who is after them. Can't ask for a better team. I like their dynamics together." But can this dynamic duo overcome the odds?