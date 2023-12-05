Anna & Sonny Are The Dynamic Duo We've Been Waiting For On General Hospital
It was a beautiful July 2023 day in Port Charles. Many of the good citizens gathered at the Metro Court Hotel's rooftop pool, unaware that danger lurked around the corner. Former super spy Anna Devane (Finola Hughes) and local mafioso Sonny Corinthos (Maurice Benard) had a pleasant chat, and all seemed peaceful. The splendid scenario quickly devolved into catastrophe as shots from an unknown sniper rang out, and everyone ducked for cover. But holy immobility! A ricocheted bullet struck Curtis Ashford (Donnell Turner) in the back, rendering him paralyzed.
The December 4, 2023 "General Hospital" teaser posted on X, formerly known as Twitter, was captioned "THIS WEEK ON #GH ... Sonny and Anna's troubles are far from over. Plus, Curtis continues his investigation into his shooting and Carly finds herself in the crosshairs." In the video, Roman Hume (Mark Engelhardt) — the mediator between defense contractor Pikeman, and Sonny — asked his boss, Mr. Brennan (Charles Mesure), "Who is our priority, Corinthos or Devane?" to which Brennan chillingly responded, "Both."
Up until now, Sonny and Anna have tried to figure out which one of them was the sniper's target. We may have gotten the answer based on Brennan and Hume's conversation, but fans are certainly excited for Sonny and Anna to team up for explosive action, as one responded, "Corinthos and Devane working together to figure out who is after them. Can't ask for a better team. I like their dynamics together." But can this dynamic duo overcome the odds?
The battle lines in Port Charles are being drawn
The "General Hospital" teaser trailer was jam-packed with plot points, as everything leads toward a potentially epic battle in Port Charles. As the words, "The Manhunt is on," flashed on the screen, several scenes illustrated what's to come. Curtis Ashford — who's determined to uncover the identity of the pool sniper — is seated with Sonny Corinthos and explains, "I'm gonna have to start back at square one ... see where this leads."
Meanwhile, Anna Devane is talking to Detective Dante Falconeri (Dominic Zamprogna) and asks, "What happened to the report? Someone else is involved." The good cop is also shown holding what looks like a key in an evidence bag. Anna was referring to files she had on former WSB agent Jameson Thorndyke, who she believed was behind the sniper attack, among other things. However, those files went missing and he turned up dead. But that doesn't mean he wasn't involved, and now that we've learned the enigmatic Mr. Brennan is most likely in charge of Pikeman, her teaming up with Sonny is going to be necessary.
The trailer also showed Sonny's ex-wife, Carly Spencer (Laura Wright), at her diner, with the mysterious Mr. Brennan eerily peering in. She could easily be used as a pawn against Sonny. But with Dante and Curtis working separately to uncover what's really going on, the battle line between the heroes and villains is being drawn.
Pikeman may be clearing the way by getting rid of Anna and Sonny
While it's possible that the sinister Cyrus Renault and his as-yet-unnamed group of criminals may also be a factor in the attempted assassination of Sonny Corinthos and/or Anna Devane on "General Hospital," right now we're only seeing Mr. Brennan's angle, and it seems he's got something devious planned for the two. The investigating characters are going to have their hands full connecting all the dots.
At the heart of all of it is Sonny, who had previously allowed Pikeman to run illegal arms through Port Charles, but stopped after the shooting. A private security organization like that can be lethally dangerous, and they may be too powerful for even the don of the Northeastern seafront to combat. But just because Anna is no longer a spy, that doesn't mean she's lost her skills. She and Sonny have a long history, and they'll definitely have each other's backs.
Fans on social media are excited to see the two working together, and some have stated that they knew Pikeman was behind the shooting. But ... was he? It's a likely scenario, and by getting rid of both Anna and Sonny, the way will be clear for Pikeman to do as they please in Port Charles, which is a frightening thought. Now that we've got more information about Pikeman, and everyone is working together, are things looking up for Port Charles? One hint ... the worst is yet to come!