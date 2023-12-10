The Pro Athlete Who Gave Travis Kelce A Warning About His Taylor Swift Romance

Few pop-culture phenomena of 2023 took the world by storm quite like the unlikely pairing of footballer Travis Kelce with international pop icon Taylor Swift. Indeed, it seems like everyone has an opinion or speculative take on the A-list romance, and former Los Angeles Lakers basketball player Lamar Odom is no exception.

The celebrity basketball player, who was married to Khloe Kardashian from 2009 to 2016, offered some unsolicited advice to the Kansas City Chiefs tight end about his relationship with Swift, which started in the summer of 2023 on the heels of Swift's immensely popular Eras Tour. While speaking to The Messenger, Odom said, "My advice [to Kelce] would be to be strong and stay by her and be as close as possible."

"He just has to be strong and stick by his girl, and he'll be alright," Odom continued. His advice certainly seemed hard-earned when one considers the years-long infidelity and addiction scandals that marred his relationship with the youngest Kardashian sister.