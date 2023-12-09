Jackie Kennedy's Transformation Was Absolutely Stunning

When you think of Jacqueline "Jackie" Kennedy Onassis, you most likely think about her time as a former first lady. The late cultural icon was born into a wealthy family but always had a desire to be an independent woman, free to pursue her own interests. Ironically, she also seemed to be aware that life is short, and she wanted to make the most of hers.

As Natalie Portman, who played Jackie in the 2016 movie "Jackie," wrote of the first lady for Time magazine's "100 Women of the Year" series, "She had the unimaginable composure to understand the historical and public importance of her reaction to her husband's assassination, even amid her personal grief and trauma. ... In our current age of obsession over how we present ourselves to the world, she is a model of one who found beauty amid tragedy to truly appreciate her precious, only life."

What's perhaps even more interesting than Jackie's enduring impact on American society and culture is how she came to be an icon in the first place. She is often associated with her first husband, John F. Kennedy, but the fact is she became an icon in her own right well before her marriage to the future president.