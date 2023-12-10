How Emma Stone Flaunted One Of Her Wedding Looks To The World After COVID Ruined Her Big Day

No amount of lavish arrangements, star-studded guest lists, or well-deserving romances could save weddings from the great COVID-related cancellations of 2020 — and that included the nuptials of actor Emma Stone and "SNL" director Dave McCary. The couple, who met at McCary's workplace while Stone was hosting in 2016, announced their engagement three years later on December 4, 2019, with plans to wed in March 2020.

You know what happened next. Page Six was the first to report the show biz couple had postponed their wedding indefinitely as the world entered quarantine in the first few weeks of March. However, sources confirmed to People in September 2020 that the pair had wed secretly in lockdown. And although missing out on their intended ceremony was undoubtedly difficult, it didn't take long for Stone to find a new opportunity to show off her bridal look — the Met Gala.

Stone's 1920s-inspired Louis Vuitton reception dress was the perfect fit for the Met Gala's 2022 theme, "In America: An Anthology of Fashion." Wedding change-ups aside, Stone still looked positively radiant in her recycled party dress.