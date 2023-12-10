How Emma Stone Flaunted One Of Her Wedding Looks To The World After COVID Ruined Her Big Day
No amount of lavish arrangements, star-studded guest lists, or well-deserving romances could save weddings from the great COVID-related cancellations of 2020 — and that included the nuptials of actor Emma Stone and "SNL" director Dave McCary. The couple, who met at McCary's workplace while Stone was hosting in 2016, announced their engagement three years later on December 4, 2019, with plans to wed in March 2020.
You know what happened next. Page Six was the first to report the show biz couple had postponed their wedding indefinitely as the world entered quarantine in the first few weeks of March. However, sources confirmed to People in September 2020 that the pair had wed secretly in lockdown. And although missing out on their intended ceremony was undoubtedly difficult, it didn't take long for Stone to find a new opportunity to show off her bridal look — the Met Gala.
Stone's 1920s-inspired Louis Vuitton reception dress was the perfect fit for the Met Gala's 2022 theme, "In America: An Anthology of Fashion." Wedding change-ups aside, Stone still looked positively radiant in her recycled party dress.
Emma Stone's flapper girl party dress fit the Met Gala theme seamlessly
Emma Stone's 2022 Met Gala look was a custom Louis Vuitton swing mini-dress made of delicate white satin and a flapper girl-esque feathered hem. The dress, which she originally commissioned for her March 2020 wedding reception, also featured sheer white sleeves and perfectly bridal cloth buttons. But paired with the other looks on the gala's red carpet, Stone looked as couture as any other A-lister in attendance.
"Sartorial revival," the Louis Vuitton Instagram wrote about Stone's ensemble. "Emma Stone gives a second life to a white dress specially designed for her wedding after-party." Vogue also tweeted about the actor's show-stopping look, revealing that the Met Gala was the first time Stone had worn her ethereal dress in public.
Stone paired her recycled swing dress with subtle silver-toned jewelry — aside from her golden wedding band — and a stunning pair of square-toe white pumps. She donned subtle, rosy makeup that warmed her fair skin and wore her auburn hair slicked back in a romantic bun. The look was part bridal, part roaring 20s, part ballerina, and we are all the way here for it.
Emma Stone and Dave McCary made the best out of a bad situation
Emma Stone's marriage to Dave McCary was one of countless weddings that were postponed or altogether canceled in the early days of the COVID-19 pandemic in 2020. "Emma had huge wedding plans, but the coronavirus derailed them all," an inside source told InTouch. "Of course, she was shattered she and Dave didn't get the big day they planned on, but it didn't change their love for each other. So, after she got over the initial shock of having to cancel the whole thing, she and Dave had a small ceremony and tied the knot."
Stone and McCary's ability to celebrate their love amidst the chaos of the pandemic is a testament to their deep admiration and respect for one another. A source close to the couple gushed about their strong connection to People, calling them "a great match" and saying that "[Dave is] very creative and funny, and he and Emma share the same sense of adventure."
One year after the couple's low-key wedding ceremony, Stone and McCary revealed some big family news. The pair welcomed their first child, a daughter named Louise Jean McCary, on March 13, 2021. The family of three prefers to lead their non-professional lives outside the public eye — which, in a way, makes their lockdown wedding all the more perfect.