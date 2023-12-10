Inside Robert Kardashian And Priscilla Presley's Relationship

Since becoming a public figure, Priscilla Presley has been known as Elvis Presley's wife — even though the two split up back in 1973. As the 2023 biopic, "Priscilla" (based on Priscilla's own 1985 book, "Elvis and Me") reveals, Elvis was and is still a big part of the actress' life. But there's much more to Priscilla Presley than her affiliation with Elvis, and her relationship with Robert Kardashian in the mid-1970s is one example of this.

Robert Kardashian, for his part, is mostly well-known for being the late patriarch of one of the world's most famous families, though he died in 2003 before the Kardashian clan fully rose to fame. The Armenian-American attorney was also well-known for his involvement in the infamous O.J. Simpson trial, in which he served as part of the defense team.

The pair didn't last as Kardashian would go on to marry the future "momager" and ultimate businesswoman, Kris Jenner. Here's inside Robert Kardashian and Priscilla Presley's fascinating relationship.