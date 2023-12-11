Ivanka Trump's Daughter Arabella Is Growing Up Fast

A few years prior to former President Donald Trump's bid for the White House, he became the grandfather of Arabella Rose Kushner. Arabella was born to Jared Kushner and Ivanka Trump in 2011. Ivanka took to X (formerly Twitter) to announce the news. "This morning @jaredkushner and I welcomed a beautiful and healthy little baby girl into the world," she tweeted. Proud grandfather Donald revealed his granddaughter's name on "Fox and Friends," saying that "the baby is beautiful" (via People). Soon enough, Ivanka took to X again to share that she and her husband couldn't get enough of their baby girl. "Jared and I are having so much fun playing with our daughter! Arabella Rose is beyond adorable. She's truly a blessing," her post read.

Arabella's name has a special meaning, and Ivanka explained to Today why she and Jared chose it. "Jared's grandmothers had names beginning with an A and an R. We wanted to pay a subtle homage to those two strong and wonderful women while also adopting a name that was very unique. Plus, we thought that the initials, ARK, were cool!" she said.

When your grandfather was the president of the United States and your mother was his advisor, people tend to remember your name. While Arabella has lived her life mostly out of the spotlight, she's had some one-of-a-kind opportunities, thanks to her mother's political career. Let's take a look at how she's grown up over the years.