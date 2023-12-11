Tragic Details About Florence Welch

Trigger warning: This article contains mentions of suicide, disordered eating, mental health issues, and addiction.

Since the London-based indie band Florence and the Machine emerged in 2007, Florence Welch's voice has been an iconic presence on the radio. Having released catchy tracks like "Kiss with a Fist" and "Dog Days Are Over" in 2008, the singer and songwriter quickly rose to fame, and there's no doubt that today, over a decade and five studio albums later, you would recognize Welch instantly for her poetic lyrics and warm sunset-red hair color.

Welch has never been one to mince words, having often been open to the public about the difficult times she's been through. In a 2018 interview with the San Diego Union-Tribune, the singer explained how she's used her music to help her process, saying, "I think I'm always trying to ... get some kind of sense of clarity about my feelings in songwriting or in making music. And you just keep testing yourself and how vulnerable you can be and how close to the truth you can get. I'm always trying to dig a bit deeper, or say something that is scarier to me than I've said before."

The misfortune in Welch's life began during her most formative years and carried through to today, from her difficulties at school to a years-long addiction. Here are the tragic details about the Florence and the Machine singer, and how many of her circumstances resulted in soul-stirring songs.