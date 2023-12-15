Inside Donald Trump's Feud With Iowa Governor Kim Reynolds

Former President Donald Trump has a new adversary; this time, it's Iowa's first female governor, Kim Reynolds. In a Truth Social post dated November 5, 2023, Trump stated, "If and when Kim Reynolds of Iowa endorses Ron DeSanctimonious, who is absolutely dying in the polls both in Iowa and Nationwide, it will be the end of her political career in that MAGA would never support her again, just as MAGA will never support DeSanctimonious again." Trump also summarized Kim and Ron DeSantis's relationship: "Two extremely disloyal people getting together." He ended the post with a catty remark: "They can now remain loyal to each other because nobody else wants them!!!"

This isn't the only jab Trump has thrown at Iowa's governor. In another post on July 10, 2023, Trump wrote: "I opened up the Governor position for Kim Reynolds, & when she fell behind, I ENDORSED her, did big Rallies, & she won. Now, she wants to remain "NEUTRAL."

With what we know about Iowa Governor Kim Reynold's combative approaches to opposition, it's no surprise that Trump's public scoldings only motivated her decision to back DeSantis. On November 6, 2023, Reynolds officially endorsed him, months after hinting that she would remain neutral. Worsening the sting, Reynolds defended her decision: "I believe [Trump] can't win, and I believe that Ron can" (via NBC News). While Trump's social media attacks catch the main gist of their feud, it does raise a major question: Why is Trump labeling Kim Reynolds disloyal?