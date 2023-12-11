Rare Moments Of PDA We Witnessed Between Prince Albert And Princess Charlene Of Monaco

In the world of royalty, where discretion and formality often prevail, the public display of affection is a rarity. When Prince William and Princess Catherine so much as hold hands it makes headlines, and most of the planet's most famous royals prefer to keep their private lives behind closed doors. Prince Albert and Princess Charlene of Monaco have been in the press for all the wrong reasons in the last few years, with speculation about the state of their marriage leading many to think they're on the rocks.

In September 2023, Charlene addressed the rumblings regarding potential relationship trouble after making a visit to her home country of South Africa. She told South Africa's News24 (via Daily Mail), "I find the rumours [about my marriage] tiring and exhausting." It was the first time she had returned home since she was forced to stay there for several months due to an illness that kept her from flying. The 2021 stay in South Africa away from her husband and twins Jacques and Gabriella certainly sent the rumor mill into overdrive, leaving Prince Albert to defend his marriage as well. Prince Albert told Italian newspaper Corriere della Sera (via Daily Mail), "I don't understand all these rumours, which hurt me, about us...they're lies."

Despite all the speculation about their marriage, Prince Albert and Princess Charlene have certainly engaged in some surprising PDA moments in the earliest days of the courtship as well as in more recent years.