A Look At Ryan Reynolds' Friendship With Anna Faris

People really like Ryan Reynolds. He and his wife Blake Lively have plenty of famous friends as proof. Their celebrity crew includes Gigi Hadid, Taylor Swift, Sandra Bullock, Hugh Jackman, and John Krasinski. Reynolds even co-owns a football club (known as soccer in America) in Wales with pal Rob McElhenney, which is the subject for the docuseries "Welcome to Wrexham." Travis Kelce could also join Lively and Reynolds' celebrity posse if Kelce and Swift's relationship continues to heat up.

Reynolds has a lot of celebrity friends, but one of his most enduring and endearing friendships is with fellow actor Anna Faris. The two became friends after working together in 2005, and nearly two decades later, they still adore each other. In October 2023, Reynolds shared his affection for his former co-star in an Instagram story. The caption read: "A tad late ... One of the funniest people I've ever worked with. Happy birthday, @annafaris" (via People). The message came attached to a photo of the pair from Reynolds' 2016 Hollywood Walk of Fame ceremony.

At the ceremony, Faris also said many kind things about him. In particular, his leadership abilities and integrity came to the forefront. "He is also a man of tremendous integrity, and he's a brilliant leader on and off set, but, more importantly, he's an incredible husband, father, and friend," shared the "Scary Movie" actor.