Kelsey Grammer's Pro-Trump BBC Interview Drama, Explained

Donald Trump, once again, proves to attract drama — not just to himself, but even to his supporters. On December 4, 2023, BBC host Justin Webb had Kelsey Grammer on the show to promote the reboot of his 1993 sitcom "Frasier." However, the subject matters didn't stay light for long as Webb soon strayed off comedy and into politics.

The interviewer questioned Grammer about Donald Trump, who made history as the first president to be arrested. "You mentioned Roseanne early on who had a great comeback but also was a Trump supporter. You were, at least you were, a Trump supporter. I'm fascinated to know if you still are?" Webb asked (via Entertainment Weekly). In response, Grammer seemed quite curt: "I am, and I'll let that be the end of it." Shortly after this response, the interview ended abruptly.

Considering Trump's lack of popularity among Hollywood stars, the actor's decision to keep his reply short is understandable. Several Hollywood figures, including Antonio Sabato Jr., Roseanne Barr, and Jodie Comer, faced "cancel culture" for Trump-related offenses. However, the major twist of Kelsey Grammer's interview came after it had ended when Webb revealed that it wasn't Grammer who'd pulled the plug on the interview.