Meet Bravo Star Sutton Stracke's Kids, Porter, James And Philip

Philip is the oldest son of the Strackes, and like his sister, Porter, he is attending college away from his reality TV mom, Sutton Stracke. Also continuing his education in the South, Philip attends The Citadel, The Military College of South Carolina. In October 2023, Stracke shared a photo alongside her son in his uniform during a visit to the campus. Aside from his military ambitions, Philip seems to be a sports fan. Stracke treated him and big sister Porter to a Los Angeles Rams game for his 18th birthday the year before he began at The Citadel. He doesn't appear to be active on social media, which may be a means of protecting his privacy.

James is the youngest of the bunch and is still in high school. Like his older brother, it doesn't appear that the teen has an online presence and lives a life away from the spotlight, even though he resides with his mom. However, James was close to relocating to London when his father, Christian was planning to move. The finance exec previously told his ex-wife that he was taking James along with him. This concerned Stracke, who believed she would also have to move. Thankfully, the exes seemed to work out an arrangement that allowed James to stay in the U.S. Though the Stracke children are living lives off television, they reportedly enjoy watching her on the show each week.