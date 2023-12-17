Meet Bravo Star Sutton Stracke's Kids, Porter, James And Philip
Wealthy entrepreneur and former ballet dancer Sutton Stracke showcases much of her life on "The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills." When she's not focused on her clothing store and clashing with some of her castmates, such as Kyle Richards, Stracke speaks lovingly about her three children, daughter Porter and sons James and Phillip. However, fans shouldn't expect to see much of them on camera.
By the time she became a "Housewife" during Season 10 in April 2020, Stracke had been divorced from her husband Christian for several years. Their split was finalized in 2018 after nearly two decades together, and though Christian didn't seem to have an issue with Stracke joining the cast, he was not on board with their children being filmed. For this reason, Stracke was demoted on "RHOBH" to a friend of the show, but that didn't stop her from including the kids in her storyline as much as possible.
Porter is Stracke's only daughter with a wide variety of interests
Porter Stracke is the oldest and only daughter of Sutton and Christian Stracke. Before she graduated high school in 2020, Porter was involved in her school's theater program. Sutton proudly shared an Instagram video of her March 2020 performance in "Fiddler on the Roof." After high school, Porter enrolled at the highly academically competitive William & Mary College in Williamsburg, Virginia. It seems Porter is heavily focused on her education, majoring in both history and French.
As if her plate wasn't already full enough with her studies, it seems Porter has also made time for sorority life. She is now a member of the university's Kappa Kappa Gamma sorority. Though her Instagram is private, Porter does have a link to the organization in her bio. Despite attending school across the country from Beverly Hills, Porter still joined her mother, brothers James and Philip, and the rest of their family for Thanksgiving in Augusta, Georgia, Stracke's hometown. Porter had also filmed briefly with Stracke when she became of legal age.
Philip also attends college away from Beverly Hills, while James almost relocated overseas
Philip is the oldest son of the Strackes, and like his sister, Porter, he is attending college away from his reality TV mom, Sutton Stracke. Also continuing his education in the South, Philip attends The Citadel, The Military College of South Carolina. In October 2023, Stracke shared a photo alongside her son in his uniform during a visit to the campus. Aside from his military ambitions, Philip seems to be a sports fan. Stracke treated him and big sister Porter to a Los Angeles Rams game for his 18th birthday the year before he began at The Citadel. He doesn't appear to be active on social media, which may be a means of protecting his privacy.
James is the youngest of the bunch and is still in high school. Like his older brother, it doesn't appear that the teen has an online presence and lives a life away from the spotlight, even though he resides with his mom. However, James was close to relocating to London when his father, Christian was planning to move. The finance exec previously told his ex-wife that he was taking James along with him. This concerned Stracke, who believed she would also have to move. Thankfully, the exes seemed to work out an arrangement that allowed James to stay in the U.S. Though the Stracke children are living lives off television, they reportedly enjoy watching her on the show each week.