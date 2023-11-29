What We Know About Sutton Stracke's Ex-Husband, Christian

Sutton Stracke and her husband, Christian Stracke, were married from 2000 until he filed for divorce in 2016. The move was devastating for the "Real Housewives of Beverly Hills" star, especially considering that Christian filed the paperwork on Sutton's birthday and still celebrated it with her. It took about two years for the split to be finalized, and a pricey settlement left Sutton financially comfortable with $350,000 in monthly spousal and child support.

Before he became a wealthy financier, Christian graduated from the University of Chicago and went on to become a member of the Peace Corps from 1992 to 1994. In this position, he taught citizens of Mauritania, West Africa, about agriculture. By the time he and Sutton married, Christian was working as a Latin American currency strategist at Deutsche Bank in New York. He would eventually climb the ranks in his career, something Sutton believes spelled the end of their relationship as she knew it, especially after she had their first child and was no longer working. "My power diminished — this became here's your allowance. I realized, 'Wow, I allowed that to happen.' I will never allow that to happen again," Sutton shared during the "Real Housewives of Beverly Hills" Season 13 premiere. Now officially exes, Christian doesn't appear to enjoy the spotlight, though some fans have been eager to learn more about him based on Sutton's depiction of their marriage.