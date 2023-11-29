What We Know About Sutton Stracke's Ex-Husband, Christian
Sutton Stracke and her husband, Christian Stracke, were married from 2000 until he filed for divorce in 2016. The move was devastating for the "Real Housewives of Beverly Hills" star, especially considering that Christian filed the paperwork on Sutton's birthday and still celebrated it with her. It took about two years for the split to be finalized, and a pricey settlement left Sutton financially comfortable with $350,000 in monthly spousal and child support.
Before he became a wealthy financier, Christian graduated from the University of Chicago and went on to become a member of the Peace Corps from 1992 to 1994. In this position, he taught citizens of Mauritania, West Africa, about agriculture. By the time he and Sutton married, Christian was working as a Latin American currency strategist at Deutsche Bank in New York. He would eventually climb the ranks in his career, something Sutton believes spelled the end of their relationship as she knew it, especially after she had their first child and was no longer working. "My power diminished — this became here's your allowance. I realized, 'Wow, I allowed that to happen.' I will never allow that to happen again," Sutton shared during the "Real Housewives of Beverly Hills" Season 13 premiere. Now officially exes, Christian doesn't appear to enjoy the spotlight, though some fans have been eager to learn more about him based on Sutton's depiction of their marriage.
Christian Stracke has accumulated his wealth from the finance industry and investments
Christian Sutton has held several high-ranking finance positions throughout his career. He served as a senior credit strategist at CreditSights and head of Latin America fixed income strategy at Germany-based Commerzbank Securities before joining investment management firm Pimco in 2008. He remains a fixture at the company, operating as its president, managing director, and global head of the credit research group, according to his PIMCO bio. Christian's role is the highest at the firm, likely gaining him a handsome salary.
Though it is unknown exactly how much Christian makes yearly with PIMCO, it has been speculated that he is earning over $300,000 annually. However, Christian also owns a timber company and two minor-league baseball teams. With his career and entrepreneurial endeavors combined, Christian is estimated to have an impressive $30 million net worth, which is how he has been able to pay his ex-wife Sutton Stracke so much in their divorce. As a result, this has elevated Sutton's own net worth to roughly $30 million as well.
Christian was part of the reason for Sutton's RHOBH demotion
While Christian Stracke doesn't appear on "The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills," the businessman did have a hand in Sutton Stracke being demoted on the show. In August 2019, Sutton was announced as a full-time cast member of the hit Bravo series. However, with the Strackes sharing three children together, Porter, Philip, and James, Christian refused to let the kids film. Sutton admitted this on the "Reality Life with Kate Casey" podcast in May 2020. "My ex-husband just was adamant that they could not film with me, and I totally get it. It was hard. It was a hard blow because, you know, it's exciting to do," she said. His resistance led to Stracke being a friend of the show.
Sutton has alluded to wanting to be totally free of her ex. In a July 2020 episode of "Watch What Happens Live," Sutton told Andy, "It weighs on me, having to deal with him." Since Christian doesn't seem to have social media, it's unknown how he feels about his former spouse or what he's up to in his personal life. Nevertheless, judging by Sutton's comments, it's highly unlikely that the pair is friendly with one another.