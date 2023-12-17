Nikki Haley Reportedly Teamed Up With Ivanka Trump To Take Down Mike Pence

Former Vice President Mike Pence experienced a very public fallout with the MAGA crowd following the Capitol riot in January 2021 stemming from his refusal to do "the right thing," which, in this context, meant attempting to overturn the election — an action Donald Trump and many conservatives viewed as a betrayal. However, Mike Pompeo, the former Secretary of State under Trump from 2018 to 2021, suggested in his memoir that Pence's rift with both him and certain other members of the MAGA movement actually began years before the insurrection took place.

"Never Give an Inch: Fighting for the America I Love," claims that two key figures, Ivanka Trump and her husband, Jared Kushner, teamed up with Nikki Haley to persuade Donald to replace Pence with her. The former Secretary of State further alleges that the trio initiated this plan without involving John Kelly, Donald's Chief of Staff at the time. Pompeo writes, "As best as Kelly could tell, they were presenting a possible 'Haley for vice-president' option. I can't confirm this, but [Kelly] was certain he had been played, and he was not happy about it," (via The Guardian).