Eric Stonestreet's Uncomfortable Today Show Appearance Has Fans Worried

Following Eric Stonestreet's widely circulated "Today" appearance, concerned fans flooded social media to express their concern. One person took to X, formerly known as Twitter, writing, "I'm sorry you are in so much pain. You can see it in your eyes. I've battled chronic pain from fractures associated with severe osteoporosis." Another questioned, "Why was he crying before the interview?"

The sentiments were echoed in the comment section of Page Six's YouTube video depicting the incident, with one user noting, "Man, go see a doctor. Forget the TV appearances. Health comes first." Despite Stonestreet's apparent unease, he didn't address any health-related issues during his conversation with NBC's Hoda Kotb and Jenna Bush Hager and appeared composed throughout.

During the interview, the actor discussed various topics, including his Disney+ project and the notorious "Modern Family" cast reunion, which led some to mistakenly believe Ty Burrell had passed away due to his non-attendance and the group holding a framed photo of the actor. Stonestreet also opened up about his love life, sharing details about his engagement to his longtime partner, Lindsay Schweitzer.

However, towards the end of the interview, Stonestreet exhibited signs of discomfort once again, taking a deep breath through his nose and scanning the studio as if searching for something or someone. The actor mumbled something that went unheard by the microphone and seemed relieved when his segment concluded.