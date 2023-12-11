Eric Stonestreet's Uncomfortable Today Show Appearance Has Fans Worried
Fans became worried for Eric Stonestreet, best known as Cam from "Modern Family," following his uncomfortable appearance on "Today with Hoda and Jenna." Before it was Stonestreet's turn to join in on the NBC talk show, co-host Hoda Kotb introduced the actor for an interview, with the camera switching to a shot of him. However, during the brief ten seconds he was on screen, Stonestreet appeared to be in discomfort, as can be seen in a video excerpt posted by Page Six.
As Kotb finished announcing the interview topic — Season 2 of the Disney+ series Stonestreet is a part of, "The Santa Clauses" — Stonestreet waved and smiled into the camera. Suddenly, his demeanor changed, and the "Modern Family" star seemed to be in agony. With a deep breath, he closed his eyes tightly, as if he were attempting to maintain composure, all while vigorously waving. He then forced a toothy smile, turning his face into a frown. The situation left fans puzzled, as it was unclear whether Stonestreet was genuinely in pain or if it was part of a comedic bit, especially since there was only background music playing during the uncomfortable moment.
Fans took to social media for answers after Stonestreet's odd behavior
Following Eric Stonestreet's widely circulated "Today" appearance, concerned fans flooded social media to express their concern. One person took to X, formerly known as Twitter, writing, "I'm sorry you are in so much pain. You can see it in your eyes. I've battled chronic pain from fractures associated with severe osteoporosis." Another questioned, "Why was he crying before the interview?"
The sentiments were echoed in the comment section of Page Six's YouTube video depicting the incident, with one user noting, "Man, go see a doctor. Forget the TV appearances. Health comes first." Despite Stonestreet's apparent unease, he didn't address any health-related issues during his conversation with NBC's Hoda Kotb and Jenna Bush Hager and appeared composed throughout.
During the interview, the actor discussed various topics, including his Disney+ project and the notorious "Modern Family" cast reunion, which led some to mistakenly believe Ty Burrell had passed away due to his non-attendance and the group holding a framed photo of the actor. Stonestreet also opened up about his love life, sharing details about his engagement to his longtime partner, Lindsay Schweitzer.
However, towards the end of the interview, Stonestreet exhibited signs of discomfort once again, taking a deep breath through his nose and scanning the studio as if searching for something or someone. The actor mumbled something that went unheard by the microphone and seemed relieved when his segment concluded.
Stonestreet clarified the misinterpreted comedic gesture
Following growing concerns in the virtual realm, Eric Stonestreet took it upon himself to clarify that he was not experiencing real pain. The actor shared a tweet from Page Six, which included a link to an article discussing the incident, writing, "I was just doing a bit about having to wave at the camera awkwardly alone for 10 seconds." With a touch of humor, he added, "Lordy, Lordy, people," and tagged Hoda Kotb and the "Today" show, possibly suggesting their involvement in the jest.
While worried fans likely found relief in Stonestreet's explanation, others quickly grasped the comedic nature of the situation. One YouTube user commented, "He's jokingly acting like the long waving is making his hand hurt," as soon as Page Six posted the misinterpreted bit. Another person remarked, "He's an actor, y'all." Although the humor may have eluded some, it's crucial to remember that Stonestreet is, after all, a comedian.
Moreover, the star is outspoken about health matters, opening up to Prevention about the history of eye problems in his family. Notably, Stonestreet joined forces with a biopharmaceutical company, Iveric Bio, to raise awareness about geographic atrophy, an advanced stage of dry age-related macular degeneration leading to irreversible vision loss. With his mother and grandmother having experienced the disease, Stonestreet aims to encourage people to monitor their eye health through the Iveric Bio campaign. Given Stonestreet's openness, it's unlikely that he would use humor to address a genuine health issue.