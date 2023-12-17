How Janelle Brown Addressed Kody's Accusation That He Felt Objectified By Her

Even though Kody and Janelle Brown ended their marriage for good, they continue to engage in ongoing disagreements and can't seem to find common ground. In the "Sister Wives: One on One" special for Season 18 that aired in November 2023, Kody admitted to feeling objectified by Janelle because she was, from his perspective, only interested in his body.

In January 2023, during the Season 17 tell-all special, where the former couple announced their split, Janelle shared she had no regrets about calling it quits with Kody. "I'm happy, really happy," she said, explaining that she had reached a point in their relationship where she no longer cared. On the contrary, Kody said he felt disrespected but notably didn't mention being objectified at any point. "Love doesn't matter to me. Respect matters to me," he emphasized at the time.

Interestingly, Kody's pursuit of respect seems contradictory, considering his actions shown in the TLC series. From pushing Janelle to purchase a property she couldn't afford to making her choose between him and their children, Kody appears to have forgotten that he was the one who drove Janelle away years before they officially split.