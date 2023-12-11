Haircuts Everyone Will Be Asking For In 2024

Out with the old, in with the new! The new year is the perfect time to try out a new hobby or a new look. Some of us might be wary of going for a chop — especially if you've ever impulsively cut yourself some breakup bangs or shorn off your previously long locks — but the array of new styles trending for 2024 might have you thinking of going bold with a new cut.

Fashion Weeks around the world featured daring new hairstyles on the runways and on well-heeled attendees on the street. Meanwhile, celebrities have been rocking a variety of looks, from classic '70s shags to mini-mullets. Numerous retro hairstyles have been in their ascendance during the 2020s, but 2023 was undoubtedly the year of the bob. Although several edgy cuts are vying for first place in 2024, the New Year's version of the most popular haircuts will be softer, sleeker, and subtler than in the years prior. The high drama of blunt bobs will be softened with layers and contours, and the tight crop of the pixie will be softened with feminine curls and grown-out shag.

Whether you're downloading a new productivity app, achieving mindfulness with a new meditation routine, or signing up for a round of rock climbing classes for your New Year's reinvention, consider one of these up-to-the-minute chops while planning your next salon trip. We can guarantee they'll look much better than your last impulsive DIY cut, a haircut that's a total no-no.