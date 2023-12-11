Raven-Symoné Suffers Heartbreaking Loss Of Brother Blaize

Blaize Pearman shared a close bond with his sister. Their birthdays were just days apart, and while he didn't follow his sister into show business, he did appear with her in the first episode of "Celebrity Family Feud" in 2008. He was also spotted with her at red carpet events over the years. Pearman was the star's only sibling.

In her Instagram post, Raven-Symoné said "I love you, Blaize," and went on to express love to those who've supported her in her time of grieving, as well, adding: "I love you, guys. My family on Instagram, my family at home and my family and friends. You guys have been such an amazing support system and I love you all." It's clear that the feeling is mutual, as her post's comment section was flooded with condolences and well-wishes from Raven-Symoné's fellow stars.

The star's wife, Miranda Maday, commented, "love you," and her fellow stars from "The Cheetah Girls" movies also reached out. "I am so sorry to hear this news Raven! You were always such an awesome big sister who loved and adored her baby brother! Sending healing prayers to you and your family during this difficult time," Sabrina Bryan wrote. Kiely Williams said: "I am so sorry. There are no words that can ease this kind of pain, but I hope you can find moments of peace and comfort in the weeks and months ahead. You and your family are in my prayers." It's clear that, in spite of how difficult this time must be, Raven-Symoné has plenty of loved ones there to support her.