6 Of The Most Devastating Celebrity Splits In 2023
Sadly, even the richest, most famous person on earth has likely had their heart broken at one point. These celebrities who have called it quits in 2023 are grappling with that pain...and fans may be feeling a bit of that hurt too.
Although we may not have a real stake in those star-studded relationships, celebrity breakups can hit fans hard for a variety of reasons. Psychologist Dr. Andrea Liner spoke with NPR and explained that COVID-19 and the way celebrities seem easier to reach in the modern internet age has made parasocial relationships — relationships where one person doesn't know the person who admires them even exists — more prevalent.
Parasocial relationships are why people get overly invested in celebrity relationships and lives. Plus, people assume celebrities' lives are perfect and are shocked to find that isn't true. "So when we find out that beautiful, gorgeous, wealthy celebrities are getting cheated on or divorcing or breaking up," Liner said, "it kind of humanizes them and can be validating for us to see that they have problems, too. But it can also confuse us because we think that they shouldn't be having problems like that if they've achieved these levels of success." And there have been some devastating celebrity breakups in 2023 that fans may be mourning for years to come.
Tom Sandoval and Ariana Madix
Reality stars Tom Sandoval and Ariana Madix broke up in March 2023 after nine years. Sandoval cheated on Madix with "Vanderpump Rules" co-star Raquel Leviss, and the sordid affair was dubbed "Scandoval." A source told People, "[Sandoval and Madix] had been having problems for a while, but this was the final straw for Ariana. She put up with a lot over the years, but she won't sit back and be disrespected this way."
Sandoval took to Instagram to apologize for the affair a few days after it was made public.
Taylor Swift and Joe Alwyn
Swifties everywhere mourned the breakup of Taylor Swift and Joe Alwyn in April 2023. They dated for six years, and many songs from the "Reputation," "Lover," "folklore," "evermore," and "Midnights" albums are reportedly about him. A source told Entertainment Tonight, "[Their breakup] was not dramatic," and "The relationship had just run its course."
However, a hint from Swift's BFF raised questions about her relationship with Alwyn — it might have been sour for a long time since the devastating song "You're Losing Me" was written in 2021.
Ariana Grande and Dalton Gomez
Ariana Grande and Dalton Gomez — her husband of almost two years — reportedly separated in January 2023. Shortly after the story broke in July 2023, an insider told People that, since the separation, they "have been quietly and lovingly working on their friendship."
It was reported that the main issue between the couple was distance since they were apart while Grande filmed the "Wicked" movie in England. It was also alleged that, before the breakup news was shared, Grande didn't mind Gomez seeing other people. Their divorce was settled in October 2023.
Hugh Jackman and Deborra-Lee Furness
After 27 years of marriage, Hugh Jackman and Deborra-Lee Furness announced their split in September 2023.
After announcing their separation, they added, "Our family has been and always will be our highest priority. We undertake this next chapter with gratitude, love, and kindness" (via People). They ended their statement by asking for privacy and saying they wouldn't say anything else about the split. However, it's been claimed that the COVID-19 lockdown and the 2023 WGA strike contributed to their breakup.
Jackman's new memoir could some shed light on his split from Furness.
Sophie Turner and Joe Jonas
In September 2023, Joe Jonas filed for divorce from Sophie Turner. The couple shared an announcement on Instagram, stating, "After four wonderful years of marriage we have mutually decided to amicably end our marriage." They added it was "a united decision" and asked "for privacy for us and our children."
Unfortunately, there was an issue regarding where their children would live, and Turner sued Jonas. According to Us Weekly, the former spouses were able to agree on custody.
Sofía Vergara and Joe Manganiello
Sofía Vergara and Joe Manganiello announced their separation in July 2023 after almost eight years of marriage. Two days after their initial statement, it was reported that Manganiello had officially filed for divorce, citing "irreconcilable differences."
An insider and friend of Vergara's told People, "They have been growing apart for some time now and tried to resolve things, but they are focused on different areas of their lives." Another told the outlet, "[Vergara] is sad that her marriage didn't work out, but she feels very fortunate anyway."